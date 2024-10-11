Top-5: Macklin Celebrini took 7 minutes to score his first goal

Top-5: Macklin Celebrini took 7 minutes to score his first goalAuteur: Jessica Williams
Macklin Celebrini scored his first NHL goal, Evgeni Malkin hit 800 NHL assists, @utahhockeyclub won their second-ever game and we had the second straight three-goal, third-period comeback win. These were just a few #NHLStats from Thursday.
1. Macklin Celebrini’s first goal
And it didn’t take him long to get on the scoresheet. It took him seven minutes to find the back of the net.
No look behind the back for your first NHL goal holy shit welcome to the NHL Macklin Celebrini. https://t.co/w1FPto2EGE
But it wasn’t enough for San Jose, who lost 5-4 in overtime.
TOFFOLI IS A SHARK AND THEY TAKE BACK THE LEAD!
Catch the action on Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/fpZlrMO5CW
THE BLUES COMPLETE THE COMEBACK
Brayden Schenn buries the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/yjlAEAqa4T
The captain took matters into his own hands, scoring not one, not two, but all three of his team’s goals.
Anze Kopitar opens the season with a natural hat trick! #NHLFaceOff
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CyKhJOZZCY
DARCY KUEMPER WHAT?! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/YOLb5yMHrz
3. Max Pacioretty scores Leafs’ first goal of the season
In the end, Craig Berube’s team came out on top, winning 4-2.
Max Pacioretty scored Toronto’s first goal of the season.
PATCHES! #NHLFaceOff
The @MapleLeafs have their first goal of the season courtesy of Max Pacioretty. pic.twitter.com/Ssyu485oyS
And late in the second period, former captain John Tavares hurt his former coach’s team with a goal.
A fine goal, apart from that…
Sheldon Keefe’s old team taking it to Sheldon Keefe’s new team pic.twitter.com/hYCPCn6kw7
Ottawa didn’t look too intimidated. 3-1 victory.
The first goal of the Senators’ season belongs to Tim Stutzle on the power play! pic.twitter.com/KzumacXCZq
Before the game, a great photo was taken as the Tkachuk brothers brought Brady’s son onto the ice.
A moment the brothers won’t forget.
The Tkachuk brothers stopped during warmups to take a picture with Brady’s new son, Ryder pic.twitter.com/Lvpl5EDwdN
Barkov needed help getting off the ice after colliding into the boards with Stützle pic.twitter.com/p5BNzHYc2E
We hope it’s not too serious.
Last night, the Blue Jackets played their first official game since the event, and the Wild didn’t miss the opportunity to honor the memory of the two field hockey players.
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild pay tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau ahead of their regular season opener. pic.twitter.com/tb0y7QKnId
Johnny Gaudreau forever pic.twitter.com/9tU9OuWAXI
– 800th pass for Geno.
800 apples for Evgeni Malkin!
Congrats Geno on reaching this incredible milestone! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/MGqonFOMbk
– A first goal for Maxim Tsyplakov.
Welcome to the show Maxim Tsyplakov! pic.twitter.com/190YokJUR6
– A historic moment.
This name is historic
(h/t @NHL) pic.twitter.com/FaWPOR9uRR
