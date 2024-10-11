Skip to content
 Auteur: Jessica Williams
Top-5: Macklin Celebrini took 7 minutes to score his first goal
Third full night of hockey in the new NHL season.

Fans were in for a treat on Thursday night.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Macklin Celebrini’s first goal

In the last game of the night between the Sharks and the Blues, we had to keep an eye on Macklin Celebrini, who was playing his first NHL game.

And it didn’t take him long to get on the scoresheet. It took him seven minutes to find the back of the net.

The first overall pick of the last draft ended the game with two points.

But it wasn’t enough for San Jose, who lost 5-4 in overtime.

Tyler Toffoli also scored his first goal for the Sharks.

St. Louis rallied (the club was losing 4-1) and won in overtime.

Brayden Schenn put an end to the debate.

2. Natural hat trick for Anze Kopitar

Last night, it was the Anze Kopitar show.

The captain took matters into his own hands, scoring not one, not two, but all three of his team’s goals.

3-1 victory in Buffalo.

In his first game with the Kings since 2017-2018, Darcy Kuemper also stood out.

He stopped 32 of 33 shots, and in the first period, he produced this little gem :

3. Max Pacioretty scores Leafs’ first goal of the season

After being blanked the day before at the Bell Centre, the Leafs were back in action in New Jersey.

Toronto faced their former coach Sheldon Keefe.

In the end, Craig Berube’s team came out on top, winning 4-2.

Max Pacioretty scored Toronto’s first goal of the season.

And late in the second period, former captain John Tavares hurt his former coach’s team with a goal.

A fine goal, apart from that…

4. Senators make their debut

The Ottawa Senators were back in school last night.

For the occasion, they faced the defending champions, the Panthers.

Ottawa didn’t look too intimidated. 3-1 victory.

Tim Stutzle scored the first goal of the season. A sneaky shot from the blue line.

Before the game, a great photo was taken as the Tkachuk brothers brought Brady’s son onto the ice.

A moment the brothers won’t forget.

For the Panthers, the focus is on captain Aleksander Barkov.

He needed help getting off the ice.

After the match, Paul Maurice stressed that there was no news, but that he would be watched tonight and probably tomorrow.

We hope it’s not too serious.

5. For Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The sudden deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau have left their mark on the NHL.

Last night, the Blue Jackets played their first official game since the event, and the Wild didn’t miss the opportunity to honor the memory of the two field hockey players.

In the end, Minnesota won the match 3-2.

Elsewhere in the NHL, goaltender Dustin Wolf wore a mask that was simply perfect.

It featured a glimpse of Johnny Gaudreau.


– 800th pass for Geno.

– A first goal for Maxim Tsyplakov.

– A historic moment.

– Six players lead the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Pretty quiet night in the NHL tonight.

(Credit: Google)

