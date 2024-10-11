Top-5: Macklin Celebrini took 7 minutes to score his first goal

Macklin Celebrini scored his first NHL goal, Evgeni Malkin hit 800 NHL assists, @utahhockeyclub won their second-ever game and we had the second straight three-goal, third-period comeback win. These were just a few #NHLStats from Thursday. See them all: https://t.co/mrFdRWRhPM pic.twitter.com/8wwpTzpGBH – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 11, 2024

Third full night of hockey in the new NHL season.Fans were in for a treat on Thursday night.Here are the results and highlights:

1. Macklin Celebrini’s first goal

In the last game of the night between the Sharks and the Blues, we had to keep an eye on Macklin Celebrini, who was playing his first NHL game.

And it didn’t take him long to get on the scoresheet. It took him seven minutes to find the back of the net.

No look behind the back for your first NHL goal holy shit welcome to the NHL Macklin Celebrini. https://t.co/w1FPto2EGE – Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) October 11, 2024

The first overall pick of the last draft ended the game with two points.

But it wasn’t enough for San Jose, who lost 5-4 in overtime.

TOFFOLI IS A SHARK AND THEY TAKE BACK THE LEAD! Catch the action on Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/fpZlrMO5CW – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2024

THE BLUES COMPLETE THE COMEBACK Brayden Schenn buries the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/yjlAEAqa4T – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2024

2. Natural hat trick for Anze Kopitar

Tyler Toffoli also scored his first goal for the Sharks.St. Louis rallied (the club was losing 4-1) and won in overtime.Brayden Schenn put an end to the debate.Last night, it was the Anze Kopitar show.

The captain took matters into his own hands, scoring not one, not two, but all three of his team’s goals.

Anze Kopitar opens the season with a natural hat trick! #NHLFaceOff Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CyKhJOZZCY – NHL (@NHL) October 11, 2024

3-1 victory in Buffalo.In his first game with the Kings since 2017-2018, Darcy Kuemper also stood out.He stopped 32 of 33 shots, and in the first period, he produced this little gem :

3. Max Pacioretty scores Leafs’ first goal of the season

After being blanked the day before at the Bell Centre, the Leafs were back in action in New Jersey.Toronto faced their former coach Sheldon Keefe.

In the end, Craig Berube’s team came out on top, winning 4-2.

Max Pacioretty scored Toronto’s first goal of the season.

PATCHES! #NHLFaceOff The @MapleLeafs have their first goal of the season courtesy of Max Pacioretty. pic.twitter.com/Ssyu485oyS – NHL (@NHL) October 10, 2024

And late in the second period, former captain John Tavares hurt his former coach’s team with a goal.

A fine goal, apart from that…

Sheldon Keefe’s old team taking it to Sheldon Keefe’s new team pic.twitter.com/hYCPCn6kw7 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 11, 2024

4. Senators make their debut

The Ottawa Senators were back in school last night.For the occasion, they faced the defending champions, the Panthers.

Ottawa didn’t look too intimidated. 3-1 victory.

The first goal of the Senators’ season belongs to Tim Stutzle on the power play! pic.twitter.com/KzumacXCZq – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 10, 2024

Tim Stutzle scored the first goal of the season. A sneaky shot from the blue line.

Before the game, a great photo was taken as the Tkachuk brothers brought Brady’s son onto the ice.

A moment the brothers won’t forget.

The Tkachuk brothers stopped during warmups to take a picture with Brady’s new son, Ryder pic.twitter.com/Lvpl5EDwdN – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 10, 2024

Barkov needed help getting off the ice after colliding into the boards with Stützle pic.twitter.com/p5BNzHYc2E – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 11, 2024

For the Panthers, the focus is on captain Aleksander Barkov.He needed help getting off the ice.After the match, Paul Maurice stressed that there was no news, but that he would be watched tonight and probably tomorrow.

We hope it’s not too serious.

5. For Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The sudden deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau have left their mark on the NHL.

Last night, the Blue Jackets played their first official game since the event, and the Wild didn’t miss the opportunity to honor the memory of the two field hockey players.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild pay tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau ahead of their regular season opener. pic.twitter.com/tb0y7QKnId – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2024

In the end, Minnesota won the match 3-2.Elsewhere in the NHL, goaltender Dustin Wolf wore a mask that was simply perfect.It featured a glimpse of Johnny Gaudreau.

– 800th pass for Geno.

800 apples for Evgeni Malkin! Congrats Geno on reaching this incredible milestone! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/MGqonFOMbk – NHL (@NHL) October 11, 2024

– A first goal for Maxim Tsyplakov.

Welcome to the show Maxim Tsyplakov! pic.twitter.com/190YokJUR6 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 11, 2024

