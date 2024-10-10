Skip to content
4 Nations Tournament : Don Sweeney is not worried about the situation in front of the Canadian net

Credit: Getty Images
On December 2, the countries participating in the Four Nations Tournament will be asked to submit their final rosters for the tournament in February.

Between now and then, we’ll have to keep an eye on a few Canadian players who may have a position with their nation. I’m talking about Samuel Montembeault, Nick Suzuki (Canada), Cole Caufield (USA) and Joel Armia (Finland).

In Montembeault’s case, he probably has the best chance of making the tournament, given the situation in front of the Canadian net. But Bruins and Team Canada GM Don Sweeney isn’t worried. That’s what Pierre LeBrun told the latest Insider Trading.

He’s not worried, and he knows he’ll have a very good pool of goaltenders.

According to LeBrun, three goaltenders will be selected before December 2, but none of these three masked men will be announced as starters for the tournament. All three goaltenders will have to show what they can do between December and January.

In Montembeault’s case, he’s clearly a keeper who will be in the conversation. And his opening game against Toronto was certainly an eye-opener, but not to the extent that Sweeney will overreact. That’s what he told the reputable tipster.

In addition to Monty, Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill and Stuart Skinner are other goalkeepers who will have the chance to make the club. Remember that the Habs protégé did well at last year’s World Championship.

In any case, it’s really in front of the net that the questions persist for Team Canada, because in both attack and defense, the line-up is already very strong, at least on paper.


