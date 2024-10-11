News The resurrection of Gallagher and the (presumed) disappearance of Folie Fourrure Auteur: Sarah Jones 2024-10-11 12:00:44 Share : Credit: Getty Images Share Tweet Share Copy Related Galeries Related articles News Lucas Condotta: Rocket names captain who doesn’t speak French Matthew Garcia 2024-10-11 10:50:35 News Alexis Lafrenière: a $64 million contract is an option on the table Jessica Williams 2024-10-11 10:10:36 News Forget it: after all, the Canadiens won’t be #InTheMix this season Christopher Brown 2024-10-11 09:05:40 News Top-5: Macklin Celebrini took 7 minutes to score his first goal Jessica Williams 2024-10-11 07:35:32 News 4 Nations Tournament : Don Sweeney is not worried about the situation in front of the Canadian net Emma Wilson 2024-10-10 20:55:30 News “F*ck you”: Arber Xhekaj’s legendary jacket Michael Johnson 2024-10-10 19:30:35 News The Habs may still not have their number-one center, says Simon Boisvert Matthew Garcia 2024-10-10 18:35:34 News Suzuki will be better when he no longer has to play with “a ball and chain like Caufield”, says Martin Lemay Jessica Williams 2024-10-10 17:20:39 News Phil Kessel puts hockey aside to become a professional poker player Michael Johnson 2024-10-10 16:00:42 News 3:17 for Demidov today: It’s pathetic how stubbornly SKA won’t use him Sarah Jones 2024-10-10 15:00:55