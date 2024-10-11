Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Lucas Condotta: Rocket names captain who doesn’t speak French

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Lucas Condotta: Rocket names captain who doesn’t speak French
Credit: Getty Images
The Laval Rocket has just announced its group of leaders for the 2024-2025 season.

Lucas Condotta has been named captain of the Laval Rocket. His assistants will be Brandon Gignac and Tyler Wotherspoon, who signed with the Rocket this off-season.

This was announced by the club this morning. And Anthony Marcotte, who knows what goes on in that locker room, says the Ontarian was the locker room’s greatest unifier.

Condotta has spent the last two full seasons in Laval, with the exception of his few NHL games. Expect him to be in the AHL a lot again this year.

But at the same time, he could get his chance in Montreal if there are any injuries. Who knows?

The Rocket’s new captain, unlike Gabriel Bourque, Alex Belzile and Xavier Ouellet, doesn’t speak French. I don’t mind, though, as it’s not as if the coach is only English-speaking. Do you?

Byron Froese, the first captain in Rocket history, didn’t speak French either.

Brandon Gignac, who is an assistant, is also eligible to show in Montreal by virtue of his contract. However, the way things are shaping up right now, we can expect to see him in Laval more than anything else for the time being.

But if he plays well, who knows?

As for Tyler Wotherspoon, he’s a veteran who will bring leadership. But guys like William Trudeau and Laurent Dauphin, to name but a few, can bring it too.

Logan Mailloux has no letter on his sweater.


Overtime

– Still.

– Nice.

– It’s worth noting.

– Speaking of the Rocket.

– Interesting.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content