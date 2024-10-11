Lucas Condotta: Rocket names captain who doesn’t speak French

The Laval Rocket has just announced its group of leaders for the 2024-2025 season.Lucas Condotta has been named captain of the Laval Rocket. His assistants will be Brandon Gignac and Tyler Wotherspoon, who signed with the Rocket this off-season.

This was announced by the club this morning. And Anthony Marcotte, who knows what goes on in that locker room, says the Ontarian was the locker room’s greatest unifier.

Very happy with this choice. There was no doubt in my mind that Lucas Condotta was the most unifying guy in the dressing room. Bravo! https://t.co/xZSfeDNWIy – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 11, 2024

Condotta has spent the last two full seasons in Laval, with the exception of his few NHL games. Expect him to be in the AHL a lot again this year.But at the same time, he could get his chance in Montreal if there are any injuries. Who knows?

The Rocket’s new captain, unlike Gabriel Bourque, Alex Belzile and Xavier Ouellet, doesn’t speak French. I don’t mind, though, as it’s not as if the coach is only English-speaking. Do you?

Byron Froese, the first captain in Rocket history, didn’t speak French either.

a newcomer to the dressing room say hi to Brandon Gignac#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2Md4jQuiGo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 4, 2024

Brandon Gignac, who is an assistant, is also eligible to show in Montreal by virtue of his contract. However, the way things are shaping up right, we can expect to see him in Laval more than anything else for the time being.But if he plays well, who knows?

As for Tyler Wotherspoon, he’s a veteran who will bring leadership. But guys like William Trudeau and Laurent Dauphin, to name but a few, can bring it too.

Logan Mailloux has no letter on his sweater.

Luke Weaver and his teammates allowed no earned runs against the Royals. https://t.co/ovfLonF0iI – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 11, 2024

I don’t know if there were others like him, but just 10 minutes after the game, I could see Arber Xhekaj who was doing lunges and squats with weights in a room near the locker room and he was giving it his all. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 11, 2024

Victor Wanyama is set to become a father again! Congrats, Victor! #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/GglSiExpZ1 – Andy Coronado (@andystake88) October 11, 2024

That makes me what, no hiding places. It’s been a great couple of years traveling with the team. I’ll miss it for sure. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 11, 2024

– Interesting.