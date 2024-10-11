Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Alexis Lafrenière: a $64 million contract is an option on the table

 Auteur: Jessica Williams
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Alexis Lafrenière: a $64 million contract is an option on the table
Credit: Getty Images
Jasons des Rangers.

At the moment, the New York club is the talk of the town due to the contractual situation of goaltender Igor Shesterkin. The goalie wants a lot of money, and that’s getting a lot of attention.

But he’s not the only player who’ll need a contract in the summer of 2025.

  • Restricted free agents: Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière, Adam Edstrom, Will Cuylle, Matt Rempe, K’Andre Miller, Zac Jones
  • Unrestricted free agents: Reilly Smith, Ryan Lindgren, Chad Ruhwedel, Igor Shesterkin, Jonathan Quick, Jimmy Vesey

After all, Chris Drury won’t have the means to fulfill his ambitions, let’s face it.

And even if we understand that Igor is a priority, the boss is obviously managing several dossiers at once. And one of those is that of Québécois Alexis Lafrenière.

According to Frank Seravalli, the Rangers and the player’s clan began negotiations during the off-season. And if the file isn’t imminent, it’s because the Shesterkin file is more pressing at the moment. After all, Lafrenière won’t be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

A scenario on the table? Eight years, eight million dollars a year.

That’s not to say it’s certain to be the chosen scenario, but it does demonstrate the club’s confidence in him. And deservedly so, given his recent breakthrough.

Jeff Gorton was the right choice.

Should Lafrenière take fewer years, his annual salary will drop. But in any case, don’t expect him to earn less than $7 million per campaign.

If he earns at least $8 million, he’ll be one of the highest-paid Québécois in the NHL. Thomas Chabot (8), Pierre-Luc Dubois (8.5) and Jonathan Huberdeau (10.5) are the highest earners in La Belle Province, which is losing feathers in terms of players.


Overtime

– To listen.

– There are still options.

– Well done.

– Ridiculous.

– Martin Brodeur supports the guys at La Poche Bleue.

– It won’t be easy.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content