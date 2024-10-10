The Habs may still not have their number-one center, says Simon Boisvert

There was a time when Montreal’s center line was so thin that the Habs drafted Jesperi Kotkaniemi third overall in the 2018 draft.

The old management thought he was going to be the savior, but a few years later, it became clear pretty quickly that it was a disastrous selection.

Today, the team’s core league for the future consists of Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach and Michael Hage. Three players who have/will have successful careers in the Bettman circuit. Even so, Simon Boisvert isn’t convinced that Suzuki is the team’s number-one center. It’s not that he doesn’t like him, but in his opinion, there’s a possibility that Kent Hughes will draft a center in the next draft. That’s what he said in the latest episode of Processus.

The Habs may not have found their number-one center of the future yet, believes the Snake!

The Snake believes that Suzuki-Dach-Hage is a 1A, 1B and 1C line. He thinks the three could compliment each other very well, but one of them could be moved to the wing on the top-6, for example, to make room for the true #1 center.Who might that be?

It’s early days for a 2025 Mock Draft, but in this Tankathon Mock Draft, there are no less than six center players in the top-12. James Hagens (1st), Anton Frondell (3rd), Michael Misa (5th), Ivan Ryabkin (6th), Caleb Desnoyers (11th) and William Moore (12th). If management wants to go for a forward, there will be plenty to choose from, especially as the Habs, despite yesterday’s win, are likely to draft in the top-10… again.

Although, right now, Tankathon predicts the Habs will draft 25th with their pick (and 24th with the Flames’ pick). #AlwaysUndefeated

In my opinion, the offense is in good hands for the future and I don’t see Montreal wasting a top-10 pick on a forward. Obviously, it won’t be wasted, as a forward could be traded for a defenseman, but if I were a member of management, I’d set my sights on Logan Henslert or Charlie Trethewey, both top-10 right-handed defensemen.

Aside from David Reinbacher, Montreal has no top-tier right-handed prospects on the blue line. And with David Savard likely to leave after the season (although personally, I’d offer him another cheap pact), the right side of the defense leaves something to be desired for the future.

And let’s not forget that Reinbacher will miss a good part of the season and that his place in the big club’s line-up in 2025-2026 is far from set in stone…

Here's an amazing polygonal portrait of Habs captain Nick Suzuki made by illustrator Frank Fiorentino

New, for @TheAthletic with @PierreVLeBrun: What we're hearing about four veteran UFA defensemen looking for another shot at the NHL.

THE FUTURE IS HERE The top two in NCAA points per game last season will make their NHL debuts at the Shark Tank! #NHLFaceOff : @StLouisBlues vs. @SanJoseSharks TONIGHT at 10:30p ET on @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet, and Sportsnet+

Davis Alexander expected to start game Monday

