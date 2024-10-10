Suzuki will be better when he no longer has to play with “a ball and chain like Caufield”, says Martin Lemay

At some point last season, there began to be concern about Cole Caufield’s performance.

He had scored “only” 27 points in the first 40 games of the season (including eleven goals), and found himself at the heart of some criticism.

For example, Martin Lemay (BPM Sports) had said on the radio that the forward was a coward, that he wasn’t involved, that he didn’t make defensive saves… And he went on to say that Caufield was a liability for Nick Suzuki and that he was dragging the captain down.

Martin Lemay was harsh in his analysis, but at the time, he was right.

Because the man we like to call “Ti-Cole” looked like a tourist more often than not on the ice, and that was a problem.

But now, after just one game in the 24-25 season, Martin Lemay is back at it again.How did he do it?

By saying that Nick Suzuki will become a better hockey player when he no longer has to play with “a ball and chain like Cole Caufield”:

When he no longer has a ball and chain like Cole Caufield to play against the best opposing trios, he (Suzuki) will be even better. – Martin Lemay

He shared these comments while Mathias Brunet was in the studio for his column of the day on the comeback show:

There are two ways of looking at it.One?

It’s true that Cole Caufield is a one-dimensional player.

He’s not the most imposing guy on the ice, he’s not the most responsible guy in his zone, and even if he has undeniable offensive talent, these are shortcomings that remain obvious.

The second?

Last year, Cole Caufield didn’t have his best season. It took a while for him to get up to speed, and perhaps this can be explained by the fact that he was coming off major shoulder surgery.

He wasn’t playing with the Caufield confidence we’re used to… And Nick Suzuki still finished the season with a career-high 77 points in 82 games.

That said, I think you have to give the player a chance. He’s in great shape right now (as we saw last night)… and he’s only 23.

And maybe one day, the Habs will be strong enough to put Caufield on the 2nd line, which isn’t the case right now.

Overtime

So it remains to be seen.

– That’s for sure.

