EA Sports Simulation: Canadian in last place in its division

Every year since the release of NHL 12, game company EA Sports has run a simulation at the start of the season to “predict” which team will be the next to lift the Stanley Cup.

In recent years, EA Sports has added a few details to the simulation, including the NHL standings, the winners of major individual honors and the season’s top scorers.

That’s how we found out that the Canadiens finished last in the Atlantic Division in this latest NHL 25 simulation.

Season standings, according to #NHL25 Where did your favorite team land? pic.twitter.com/bc9lTz4XXF – EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 8, 2024

It’s important to understand, however, that the Atlantic Division boasts a number of talented teams. So the prediction isn’t all that crazy.

And let’s not forget that the Canadiens’ best player in this new edition of the NHL game is Nick Suzuki, with an overall score of 89. We weren’t expecting miracles from this team in this game.

According to #NHL25… The @NYRangers will win the Stanley Cup pic.twitter.com/heo84CEqKp – EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 8, 2024

It was the Rangers who won the Stanley Cup in this simulation. They would beat the Oilers in seven games in the final.The good news for Oilers fans who might be afraid of losing a second straight final is that EA Sports hasable to predict the Stanley Cup winner.

So that means it’s Rangers fans who should be afraid in this case.

As for the individual honours, let’s just say there aren’t many surprises. Auston Matthews takes the Maurice-Richard Trophy and the Hart Trophy, Connor McDavid the Art-Ross and Ted-Lindsay, Igor Shesterkin the Vézina and Macklin Celebrini the Calder.

Admittedly, the most surprising thing about all this is that Matthews would win the Hart Trophy, but it’s an honor he’s already won once in his career.

The latest crazy prediction from EA Sports is that Connor Bedard would finish the season with 105 points.

It’s not impossible, but it’s a lot of pressure for a player who plays for the Chicago Blackhawks.

In Overtime

– Dermott wins his bet in Edmonton.

Officially an Oiler! The #Oilers have signed defenseman Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000 at the @NHL level.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/jfVxxW7TEZ – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 8, 2024

– The Blues are happy.

Offer sheet acquisition Philip Broberg scores in his #stlblues debut. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 8, 2024

– Jessica Campbell: first woman behind an NHL bench!

– Choinière is back visiting Quebec.