Adding Carey Price to the Habs roster could only be beneficial

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Credit: Getty Images
Carey Price has stirred up a lot of emotions in his career.

Some great playoff runs, injuries, a historic season, the return of “prime” Price in the summer of 2021 and a retirement that’s getting closer and closer.

In short, it’s fair to say that he’s been an excellent goaltender who’s never been able to deal with an excellent club in front of him. Always a good club, but nothing more, or even mediocre at times.

Many would also like to see him join the Habs staff eventually, once he has officially retired.

At the Montreal Cartes Sports Expo, Price was one of the guests of honour, and he opened the door to a future position on the staff.

He also took the opportunity to sign a few autographs for the fans in attendance.

He also answered a few questions from Alexandre Brière for his report, which can be seen on RDS.

Several topics were discussed, but what stood out was the possibility of him joining the Habs staff.

Price mentioned that the Canadiens asked him if he’d be interested in a coaching position or a role in player development, and here’s his answer:

“Maybe eventually, but for now, I have small children. I want to make sure I’m with them, it’s important to me. But when the time is right, I’d definitely be interested in that kind of role.” – Carey Price

Seeing him so open and interested in a possible staff position must be a comfort to some fans.

However, just as an excellent player doesn’t necessarily make a good coach (Wayne Gretzky), nobody knows whether Price would be competent as a goalkeeping coach.

Price may not be a great teacher, but he can certainly be a great mentor to youngsters, as he’s always remained very calm.

As we all know, playing for the Montreal Canadiens isn’t a relaxing job.

And let’s not forget that it would most likely mean moving to Montreal, which is probably less appealing to Price.

A remote position could be negotiated, but that’s all speculation, because it won’t happen soon.


Overtime

JiC doesn’t pull any punches.

– After Grant McCagg, Mathias Brunet also sees Lane Hutson winning the Calder.

– I totally agree with Olivier Brett’s comments.

– Read more.

– Incredible though…

