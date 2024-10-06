Québécois brand launches Habs collection

Have you heard of GRiM MTL? It’s a brand of sweaters designed and hand-pressed in Quebec that promotes local culture with products that blend nostalgia and current fashion with a humorous touch.

What’s more, some of these sweaters are produced in limited quantities and are individually numbered, making them a unique collector’s item because you know that your number 34 out of 150, you’re the only one to have it. As a collector, I find this a really interesting concept.

At this point, you’re probably wondering why we’re talking about a Québécois brand on a sports page? Simply because of the new GRiM x HABS collection with five jerseys inspired by five crowd favourites: Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Samuel Montembeault, Arber Xhekaj and general manager Kent “Big Poppa” Hughes.

This isn’t GRiM’s first sports jersey, with designs including Guy Lafleur, Manon Rhéaume, Rodger Brulotte, Marc-Antoine Dequoy and a collection featuring NFL Québécois, but they’ve decided to surprise us with five Habs-themed jerseys just in time for the start of the hockey season.

It’s safe to say that they’re really kicking ass, and I’m not just talking about Xhekaj’s jersey, where you can see the Sheriff giving Cédric Paré a taste of his medicine during a recent preseason game against Toronto (yes, they’re on a roll!). Each jersey has a design unique to each player, with different photomontages. My favorite is Suzuki’s, with a design that blends the organization’s past and present, perfectly suited to our current captain.

However, the real killer was Kent Hughes’ Big Poppa sweater. Seriously, I wasn’t ready for that!

This sweater, which commemorates our general manager’s wild years, shows him at his best with all the fire, leopard and bling one could hope for to accompany our D.G.!

Personally, I find it refreshing to see a local brand offering us different products that allow us to show our pride in our local culture, and I find this new collection particularly on point.

The jerseys stand out from the more traditional stuff usually found in sportswear. And I’ve heard through the grapevine that the guys at GRiM are already working on a collection that will pay tribute to former Habs players.