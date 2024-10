Yaroslav Askarov asked to be traded when he was a member of the Nashville Predators.

The reason is simple: the Preds haven’t given him the chance to play regularly in the National League, and the goalie feels he’s ready to move up to the next level.

He felt stuck behind Juuse Saros.

He was traded to the Sharks and we all figured he’d get a chance to make his mark in the NHL soon.

But… not so fast.

The @SanJoseSharks trade Yaroslav Askarov to their AHL school club. @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 4, 2024

Today we learn that the Sharks have sent him to the AHL:

