Jack Campbell appeals to NHL assistance program

Jack Campbell’s last year was a difficult one on a personal level.

He wasn’t living up to NHL expectations despite a huge contract that paid him $5 million a season, and the Oilers finally decided to send him to the AHL despite his hefty salary.

The goaltender rebounded well with the Bakersfield Condors, but the Oilers terminated his contract this summer.

Campbell agreed to a new deal with the Detroit Red Wings, but he’ll have to wait before he can play in the Wings’ red uniform.

Why? Because Campbell is entering the NHL’s assistance program.

Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistant Program and will be away from the #redwings for an indefinite period of time. Wishing him the best. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 4, 2024

He will be out indefinitely:

There’s no rush.

Jack Campbell needs to take some time for himself because if things aren’t going well in his life, he won’t be able to perform on the ice.

Feel good, play good. No ?

That said, the NHL’s assistance program has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Today’s society understands that mental health is more important than anything else, and to see that players are starting to make use of the league’s assistance program is reassuring in a way.

At the very least, it proves that things have changed, because that wasn’t necessarily the case before.

Overtime

– Kovacevic’s performance impressed Sheldon Keefe.

As an incredible joke, Sheldon Keefe, when asked about Johnathan Kovacevic’s goal stops and goes: “You mean, Kovechkin?!” That got a good laugh from everyone. #NJDevils – Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 4, 2024

– Oilers top-6 looks dangerous…

The @EdmontonOilers in Vancouver: RNH-McDavid-Hyman

J.Skinner-Draisaitl-Arvidsson

Janmark-Henrique-C. Brown

Podkolzin-Philp-Perry Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Emberson

Kulak-Stecher Skinner – Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 4, 2024

– Coming up.