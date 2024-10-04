Skip to content
A goal and an assist for Johnathan Kovacevic in his first game of the season with the Devils

 Auteur: David Miller
A goal and an assist for Johnathan Kovacevic in his first game of the season with the Devils
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
While most teams are still in training camp, the Devils and Sabres kicked off their season today.

They faced off in Prague, as part of the NHL International Series.

What caught the eye during the game? The performance of Johnathan Kovacevic, who wasted no time in making a name for himself with his new club.

The former Canadian defenseman began by collecting an assist on the first goal of the game, which was scored by Stefan Noesen.

Kovacevic found the forward all alone in the slot, and the latter took advantage to score with a precise shot into the top corner:

Moments later, Kovacevic demonstrated (once again) that he can produce offensively in the NHL.

He sent the puck into the net from the point and it found its way into the net :

Two points from Kovacevic to start the season… Let’s just say I didn’t have that on my bingo card this morning when I got up. Hehe.

But if we’re talking about Kovy’s performance, we also have to talk about Jacob Markstrom’s magnificent save.

It may be the first game of the season… But it could really be the save of the season too:

Nico Hischier scored early in the second frame to make it 3-0, but the party was still pogued in the arena on the Sabres fans’ side.

It was a great atmosphere all the same:

For the good of the cause, the third period was quieter.

Owen Power scored the Sabres’ first goal of the game, but it was too little too late.

Paul Cotter scored into an empty net to secure victory for the Devils (4-1).

In the end, the New Jersey team got the season off to a good start by winning their first game.


