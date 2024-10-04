A goal and an assist for Johnathan Kovacevic in his first game of the season with the Devils

A goal and an assist for Johnathan Kovacevic in his first game of the season with the DevilsAuteur: David Miller
FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON
Well served by Johnathan Kovacevic, Stefan Noesen opens the scoring! pic.twitter.com/lIFDp2HUWn
– NHL (@NHL_EN) October 4, 2024
What a day for the new guys in town.
Johnathan Kovacevic has his first as a Devil! pic.twitter.com/bFBlEnDbLa
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2024
Two points from Kovacevic to start the season… Let’s just say I didn’t have that on my bingo card this morning when I got up. Hehe.
But if we’re talking about Kovy’s performance, we also have to talk about Jacob Markstrom’s magnificent save.
It may be the first game of the season… But it could really be the save of the season too:
Jacob Markstrom with the save of the year in the first game!?!?!!? #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/BTMbTg7av4
– NHL (@NHL_EN) October 4, 2024
Nico Hischier scored early in the second frame to make it 3-0, but the party was still pogued in the arena on the Sabres fans’ side.
Sabres are down 0-3.
The energy you love to see it.
(via: @drosennhl)
– BarDown (@BarDown) October 4, 2024
Owen Power scored the Sabres’ first goal of the game, but it was too little too late.
Overtime
– Absolutely.
That first Lane Hutson goal, especially if it happens at home, is gonna blow the freaking roof off the Bell Centre
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 4, 2024
– Nice lineup.
Flyers projected opening day lineup:
Foerster-Couturier-Konecny
Tippett-Frost-Michkov
Farabee-Luchenko-Brink
Laughton-Poehling-Hathaway
York-Sanheim
Seeler-Drysdale
Zamula-Ristolainen
Ersson
Fedetov
An average age of 26 years old. pic.twitter.com/ojRrNnuapt
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 4, 2024
– What’s your choice?
Question of the Day pic.twitter.com/oqjJAWVGZu
– TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 4, 2024
– It promises…
It’s going to stir. https://t.co/UWN5m4i3ET
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 4, 2024