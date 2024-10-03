Michael Hage: one of the top-10 players to watch in the NCAA

There’s one player who’s a bit of a butterball these days, and that’s Michael Hage.

That’s nothing unusual, by the way. After all, the college season hasn’t even started yet (it starts tonight) and he wasn’t at the Habs’ training camp.

So he wasn’t the priority.

But with the NCAA season just around the corner, the Montreal Canadiens’ first-round pick in 2024 will start to receive more attention. And that’s only natural.

But how much will he be worth watching?Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News has put together a roundup of the top players set to play college hockey in 2024-2025. And Hage is among them.

In fact, he’s ranked #10.

It’s back! My Top 100 NCAA players to watch has landed: https://t.co/F3VSOmHAgv – Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) October 3, 2024

In fact, his second half of last year’s USHL season, just a few months after his father’s death, explains why he could dominate right away in Michigan.

Clearly, the Habs will be keeping a close eye on him. After all, his progress is important.

I don’t know if the Habs intend to let him play two years in the NCAA (like Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson), but you have to wonder if a big season could allow him to finish the year in Montreal. We’ll see in due course.

Note that the Canadiens’ prospect isn’t the only Flannel prospect on the list. Jacob Fowler (rank #22) is also there, along with Rhett Pitlick, Logan Sawyer, Emmett Croteau and Luke Mittelstadt, all of whom are outside the top-50.

“As a competitor, I don’t want it to be easy. I want the bright lights. I want the big stage, and I’ve said earlier that I think pressure is a privilege” – Jacob Fowler It really never gets old. This kid is superstar material. From his mindset to his on-ice ability.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Xg2Jah3Fvn – The Habitant (@the_habitant) March 24, 2024

EARLY TRADING – @DarrenDreger on why many eyes are on DOPS and their hearing with Conor Geekie, and a possible negative effect of the NHL Global Series: https://t.co/40RLrmzSuA Be sure to watch an expanded Insider Trading later today on SportsCentre and https://t.co/BQGeAnElqf. pic.twitter.com/Mv69BkETnH – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 3, 2024

– In connection with the Rocket camp.

Four cuts at Rocket camp. We’ll see how many of them join the Trois-Rivières Lions. https://t.co/j2gzxu1k7d – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 3, 2024

– To be continued.