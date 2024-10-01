Skip to content
Kings: club won’t be signing autographs before Charlevoix practice

 Auteur: Jessica Williams
Kings: club won’t be signing autographs before Charlevoix practice
Credit: He enjoyed success with the Kings.
Over the next few days, the Los Angeles Kings will be visiting the province. Their visit, the subject of much debate, has finally arrived.

The club has already arrived in Quebec City, and among the visitors is Marc Bergevin, who works for the Kings.

That said, even though the club is currently in Quebec City, it should be remembered that it will be visiting Charlevoix early next week.

Our colleague Kevin Vallée first reported the news at the beginning of August.

While fans will be treated to a free training session, Kings players will not be signing autographs for fans. That’s what Victor Carré (Le Charlevoisien) reported recently.

Obviously, this is disappointing for fans, who won’t be able to take home a souvenir of the Kings’ visit to the city. You’d think an autograph from guys like Phillip Danault and Anze Kopitar would have made a lot of people happy over there.

As Carré reminds us, the Habs organized an autograph session when they were in Clermont in 2010. So there’s a difference there.

In Quebec City, however, the Kings will be quite generous with their time. Players will be visiting a local hospital and helping out a food bank, all the while holding training sessions and playing games.

Perhaps it’s a way of making their presence felt better by those who didn’t particularly appreciate the subsidies.

In any case, though, it’s a shame for the people of Clermont, who won’t be able to get autographs. At least the practice will be free, but…


Overtime

– Considering the Habs’ last two preparatory games, this wouldn’t be a bad thing.

– Great story.

– Now that we know Laine’s season isn’t over, we can probably forget about it.

– Well done.

