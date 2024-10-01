Kings: club won’t be signing autographs before Charlevoix practice

They arrived at Jean-Lesage airport in preparation for their two games at Centre Vidéotron. @JessicaLapinski https://t.co/MaU3nYaIrq – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 1, 2024

Over the next few days, the Los Angeles Kings will be visiting the province. Their visit, the subject of much debate, has finally arrived.The club has already arrived in Quebec City, and among the visitors is Marc Bergevin, who works for the Kings.That said, even though the club is currently in Quebec City, it should be remembered that it will be visiting Charlevoix early next week.

Our colleague Kevin Vallée first reported the news at the beginning of August.

While fans will be treated to a free training session, Kings players will not be signing autographs for fans. That’s what Victor Carré (Le Charlevoisien) reported recently.

@MaximeTruman autographs are not included in the millions at the Kings come see the practice and sack your camp as soon as possible after https://t.co/3PtMM6h4HV – Mighty Atom (@mightyatom4) October 1, 2024

Obviously, this is disappointing for fans, who won’t be able to take home a souvenir of the Kings’ visit to the city. You’d think an autograph from guys like Phillip Danault and Anze Kopitar would have made a lot of people happy over there.

As Carré reminds us, the Habs organized an autograph session when they were in Clermont in 2010. So there’s a difference there.

In Quebec City, however, the Kings will be quite generous with their time. Players will be visiting a local hospital and helping out a food bank, all the while holding training sessions and playing games.

Perhaps it’s a way of making their presence felt better by those who didn’t particularly appreciate the subsidies.

In any case, though, it’s a shame for the people of Clermont, who won’t be able to get autographs. At least the practice will be free, but…

Overtime

– Considering the Habs’ last two preparatory games, this wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Pierre LeBrun reports that the NHL will consider the possibility of reducing the number of preparatory games to 4 and increasing the number of games during the season to 84 in upcoming discussions between the NHL and the Players’ Association. Discussions are expected to begin in … https://t.co/2WZaZpNIYj – RDS (@RDSca) October 2, 2024

– Great story.

From a garage league to the Rocket | The return of Éric Gélinas https://t.co/UO9kOXsEWW – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 2, 2024

– Now that we know Laine’s season isn’t over, we can probably forget about it.

Could Trevor Zegras be a target to replace Patrik Laine? pic.twitter.com/vJsQgixTur – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 1, 2024

– Well done.