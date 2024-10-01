Kings: club won’t be signing autographs before Charlevoix practice

Kings: club won’t be signing autographs before Charlevoix practiceAuteur: Jessica Williams
They arrived at Jean-Lesage airport in preparation for their two games at Centre Vidéotron. @JessicaLapinski https://t.co/MaU3nYaIrq
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 1, 2024
Our colleague Kevin Vallée first reported the news at the beginning of August.
While fans will be treated to a free training session, Kings players will not be signing autographs for fans. That’s what Victor Carré (Le Charlevoisien) reported recently.
@MaximeTruman autographs are not included in the millions at the Kings come see the practice and sack your camp as soon as possible after https://t.co/3PtMM6h4HV
– Mighty Atom (@mightyatom4) October 1, 2024
Obviously, this is disappointing for fans, who won’t be able to take home a souvenir of the Kings’ visit to the city. You’d think an autograph from guys like Phillip Danault and Anze Kopitar would have made a lot of people happy over there.
As Carré reminds us, the Habs organized an autograph session when they were in Clermont in 2010. So there’s a difference there.
Perhaps it’s a way of making their presence felt better by those who didn’t particularly appreciate the subsidies.
In any case, though, it’s a shame for the people of Clermont, who won’t be able to get autographs. At least the practice will be free, but…
Overtime
– Considering the Habs’ last two preparatory games, this wouldn’t be a bad thing.
Pierre LeBrun reports that the NHL will consider the possibility of reducing the number of preparatory games to 4 and increasing the number of games during the season to 84 in upcoming discussions between the NHL and the Players’ Association.
Discussions are expected to begin in … https://t.co/2WZaZpNIYj
– RDS (@RDSca) October 2, 2024
– Great story.
From a garage league to the Rocket | The return of Éric Gélinas https://t.co/UO9kOXsEWW
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 2, 2024
– Now that we know Laine’s season isn’t over, we can probably forget about it.
Could Trevor Zegras be a target to replace Patrik Laine? pic.twitter.com/vJsQgixTur
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 1, 2024
– Well done.
The Mets’ forward was on point. https://t. co/ZkJBw2v2C5
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 2, 2024