Arber Xhekaj: a violent check on Tim Stützle (and a fight with Brady Tkachuk)

Tonight, things are heating up at the Bell Centre. Seeing Kirby Dach take a borderline check from Ridly Greig has set things off… and the guys are tired of seeing their teammates get hurt.

Dach is back in the game… but you can sense the habs’ frustration. Jake Evans said it quite clearly.

“A stupid, vicious and above all unnecessary move” Jake Evans doesn’t mince words when talking about Ridly Greig’s check on Kirby Dach. : RDS

And in the second period, it got out of hand again. This time, it was a Habs player who was guilty: Arber Xhekaj delivered a very violent check to Tim Stützle.

It’s time for the preseason to come to an end… Xhekaj’s questionable hit at Stutzle’s expense : RDS

He was immediately called to account by Brady Tkachuk.

