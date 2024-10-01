Skip to content
Arber Xhekaj: a violent check on Tim Stützle (and a fight with Brady Tkachuk)

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Tonight, things are heating up at the Bell Centre. Seeing Kirby Dach take a borderline check from Ridly Greig has set things off… and the guys are tired of seeing their teammates get hurt.

Dach is back in the game… but you can sense the habs’ frustration. Jake Evans said it quite clearly.

And in the second period, it got out of hand again. This time, it was a Habs player who was guilty: Arber Xhekaj delivered a very violent check to Tim Stützle.

He was immediately called to account by Brady Tkachuk.

More details to come…

