It’s not the first time Cédric Paré has made a violent gesture towards an opponent.Auteur: jwilliams
Cédric Paré’s reputation took a hit over the weekend.
But what would you think if I told you that this wasn’t the first time he’d done something like this at a hockey game?
The facts are these: Paré plays in the LHNB, the Ligue Nationale de Hockey Balle in Quebec.
EXCLUSIVE!
Cédric Paré: “I’m not a violent guy.”
Also, Cédric Paré in the NHL: pic.twitter.com/kOB7Rziv7P
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 1, 2024
Cédric Paré said after the game that he wasn’t a bastard player, and one of his NHL teammates said the same thing in an interview with the Journal de Montréal.
“It’s not like him to do something like that on purpose,” Denis Minville told Nicolas St-Pierre, who wrote about it.
For a guy who’s “not violent”… Let’s just say Maxime Truman got his hands on footage that proves otherwise.
Yikes…
Extension
Speaking of Cédric Paré…
Let’s note that he apologized during the game to Samuel Montembeault, directly on the Habs bench.
He “regrets”: Cédric Paré apologized to Samuel Montembeault https://t.co/5HBaVXvWdg
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 1, 2024