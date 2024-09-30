It’s not the first time Cédric Paré has made a violent gesture towards an opponent.

Cédric Paré’s reputation took a hit over the weekend.

His gesture towards Patrik Laine is still making headlines today, as it should.

But what would you think if I told you that this wasn’t the first time he’d done something like this at a hockey game?

The facts are these: Paré plays in the LHNB, the Ligue Nationale de Hockey Balle in Quebec.

EXCLUSIVE! Cédric Paré: “I’m not a violent guy.” Also, Cédric Paré in the NHL: pic.twitter.com/kOB7Rziv7P – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 1, 2024

That said, he decided to take an axe to one of his opponents after the latter had hit him in the back:

Cédric Paré said after the game that he wasn’t a bastard player, and one of his NHL teammates said the same thing in an interview with the Journal de Montréal.

“It’s not like him to do something like that on purpose,” Denis Minville told Nicolas St-Pierre, who wrote about it.

But in the video, we see him take a violent swing at his opponent with his stick.

For a guy who’s “not violent”… Let’s just say Maxime Truman got his hands on footage that proves otherwise.

Yikes…

Extension

Speaking of Cédric Paré…

Let’s note that he apologized during the game to Samuel Montembeault, directly on the Habs bench.

He “regrets”: Cédric Paré apologized to Samuel Montembeault https://t.co/5HBaVXvWdg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 1, 2024

Was this the right thing to do?