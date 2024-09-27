There’s uncertainty about the Canadiens’ goaltenders across the league

The goaltending situation with the Habs this year is nothing like it was last year.

Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau will start the season in Montreal, and there won’t be a third goalie to complicate things. #MénageÀTrois

On the other hand, we’re talking about two goalies who aren’t super experienced, and that seems to scare some people.

I say this because this morning, on TSN 690, Darren Dreger revealed that “several of his colleagues” are unsure about the Habs tandem.

Montembeault won the #1 job, Primeau has been solid since the start of camp… But that’s not enough for some to say that the situation in front of the net isn’t a problem.

Darren Dreger: How Deep Is The HabsGoalie Depth? https://t.co/Q7oaIDFFA8 – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 27, 2024

Interesting, though.Do Monty and Primeau have something to prove?

Yes, and they need time. Both goalies haven’t necessarily had the chance to play in front of a solid club, because in recent years, the Habs have been rebuilding.

It’s hard to judge a goalie’s performance when the team in front of him isn’t able to help him, after all.

All in all, it’s normal to see some uncertainty, but it’s after the season that we’ll have more information about the situation in front of the net.

Let’s give Montembeault and Primeau a chance to shine with an improved club. Then we can start worrying if we have to.

That said, I can’t wait to see if Primeau overtakes Monty for the #1 spot, as we’ve been hearing a lot lately…

