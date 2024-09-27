“Matvei Michkov totally arranged to be drafted by the Flyers”

We’re not out of the woods yet: the comparisons between Matvei Michkov and Ivan Demidov won’t stop any time soon. In fact, they may never end…

Yesterday, Mishkov had an excellent prep game, and the Canadian protégé did the same earlier today.

Ivan Demidov after an 8-5 win by SKA today. He played 13:34 mins, scored one goal & now has 4G, 3A for 7P in 9GP pic.twitter.com/Ss0BA6Ou0T – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 27, 2024

A goal in an SKA victory.

While the Flyers prospect hasn’t enjoyed Demidov’s success with SKA, it’s not because he’s a deuce of spades, obviously.

At training camp in Philadelphia, he’s showing everyone that Daniel Brière made a good move by drafting him 7th overall in 2023.

Man, was Matvei Michkov good … pic.twitter.com/gcSpyLu44M – NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 27, 2024

The team’s GM proved he had the knack with Russia’s players, who don’t always get unanimous approval. He succeeded in bringing Igor Fedotov to North America and, more recently, he settled the Michkov file, which was shaping up to be quite difficult.

Michkov liked the way the team treated the Russians so much “that he arranged to be drafted by the Flyers. That’s no mean feat, as Elliotte Friedman pointed out on the 32 Thoughts podcast .

One of the tipster’s good friends even joked that the Québécois should be named an ambassador for Russia.

In addition to Fredotov and Michkov, young defenseman Egor Zamula also hails from there.

At the time of writing, according to Daily Faceoff, Mishkov is currently on the second line with Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett. Too bad we didn’t see him at the Bell Centre earlier this week, but one thing’s for sure: he’ll have big shoes to fill in the City of Brotherly Love in 2024-2025.

