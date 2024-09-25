The Devils have always been interested in Michael Pezzetta, says Renaud Lavoie

Michael Pezzetta had a good game last night. He scored two of his team’s three goals and was involved on the ice. In particular, he took several shots on net.

Yes, one of the two goals was in an empty net. And no, the Devils didn’t exactly have a veteran club in Montreal. But still: he had a good game. You can’t take that away from him.

The message the Pezz undoubtedly wanted to get across was: don’t forget me. I’m here to earn my place not only in the 23-player line-up, but also among the 12 players who will play on October 9.

Will he really play against Toronto in the #1 game of the season? It’s doubtful. But that doesn’t stop him from pushing himself to prove his worth in every possible way.

He’ll never become a firebrand goal-scorer in the NHL. But in his role, he has his uses.

Obviously, we don’t expect him to stay in Montreal long-term. But there’s a reason why he’s still here: he has value in the league.

And this morning, on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie said, as part of his column on the morning show, that the New Jersey Devils have always been interested in Michael Pezzetta.

The journalist mentioned that the player had chosen a good day to get up, since making a good impression against the Newark club couldn’t hurt.

In his eyes, it’s clear that if Pezzetta is placed in the waivers, he won’t be going to Laval.

The Devils would like to see Michael Pezzetta in the waivers one day. – Renaud Lavoie

And since the Devils like advanced stats and the Habs’ #55 has some good ones, it’s all the more reason to worry about the New Jersey club in the forward’s case. Interesting to know.

Right now, Pezz should make the club as an extra forward. But if one day, he becomes too much, could Kent Hughes make a phone call to his Devils counterpart? Maybe, yes.

Remember that the man with the long hair will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. If the Florian Xhekajs or Luke Tuchs of this world are rolling in Laval, I wonder if Pezz couldn’t be traded to make room for them.

But at the same time, in the stands, he doesn’t hurt you. And if there are injuries, he can be useful, as he is every year.

