Claude Giroux’s car was stolen last night

Yesterday, the Ottawa Senators played at home against the Maple Leafs. The Ottawa club won 2-1.

For those interested, Claude Giroux picked up an assist during the game. But that’s not what his wife remembers about the evening, as can be seen on her Twitter account.

Good morning Ottawa! @28CGiroux‘s car was stolen last night and is currently actively driving… unable to get ahold of @OttawaPolice until 10am… looking for other suggestions/to hear from other people in Ontario who have sadly had to deal with this recently – Ryanne Giroux (@ryannegiroux) September 25, 2024

Ryanne Giroux announced that her husband had stolen his car last night.

You may know that car theft is a scourge. Seeing someone’s car stolen is not an isolated case – especially for a guy who probably has a nice coach.

But here’s the problem: Giroux isn’t sure what to do next.

According to what Ryanne Giroux has written, the car is currently on the road and the family won’t be able to make contact with Ottawa police until 10 o’clock this morning.

That’s great.

So she’s looking for solutions with people who have been through a similar situation in Ontario and who can help her. There are a few possible solutions in the answers.

For his part, the Sens veteran tweeted this in response to his wife’s message.

It can’t be pleasant, in the middle of training camp (no matter when, of course), to find that your car has been stolen. And leaving Kanata without a car isn’t easy, hehe.

We’ll see if the case comes to a swift conclusion or not.

Overtime

– Here’s one who doesn’t believe the official word.