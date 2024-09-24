Sharks: a goalkeeper left to prove he’s “not that rotten”.

Do you know Devin Cooley?

We’re talking about a goalie who, last year, made his NHL debut with the Sharks. It was a great moment for the kid, who grew up as a fan of the team.

We’re also talking about a guy who, at a press briefing last April, insisted that “nothing matters” and “we’re all going to die anyway”. Playing for the Sharks from 2023-24 was obviously not easy.

Holy shit, this is a real quote from Devin Cooley, the distilled essence of goaliemind.

Why am I telling you about Logan Devin Cooley? In fact, it’s because in the last few hours, he’s done it again in a press briefing.

Cooley was asked about what he feels he can bring to the Flames this season, having signed in Calgary this summer…

I signed here to prove that I’m not that rotten. – Devin Cooley

Devin Cooley has a very simple goal this season in Calgary

And he was quite frank:

Of course, we know that the Sharks were abominable last year, so Cooley didn’t exactly get his chance to shine. In six games, he maintained a 4.98 goals-against average and a 0.870 save percentage.

You can see why he didn’t win the Vézina with those numbers.

That said, even if we understand the essence of his thinking, it’s still peculiar to see a player throw his former team under the bus like that, especially since it’s his childhood team. I’m not saying it’s necessarily a “bad” thing (it’s nice to see guys saying something other than the famous tape), but it’s not usual.

We’ll see if Cooley gets a chance to shine in Calgary, as he’ll probably be fighting with Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf for NHL playing time this season. But we agree that even if he’s no longer in San Jose, the Flames aren’t exactly a powerhouse either.

