Igor Shesterkin: Rangers willing to pay more for him than Carey Price

This season, Igor Shesterkin will complete the final year of his current pact. The goalie, who has a cap hit of $5.66 million, is sure to receive a salary increase on his next pact.And when you think about his market, the name that keeps coming up is Carey Price.

The Habs goaltender, who still holds the record for the highest annual salary for a goaltender ($10.5 million), is likely to see his mark broken. We know the player wants more than $10.5 million… but we didn’t know if the Rangers would offer it to him.

And tonight, Pierre LeBrun took advantage of the Insider Trading segment to talk about all this… and according to what he hears, the Rangers would be willing to pay more than $10.5 M per year for Shesterkin.

So it looks like he’s on his way to resetting the goaltending market, which has been in the doldrums for the past few years.

INSIDER TRADING… – Shesterkin camp looks to reset goalie market

– Sens waiting to start Ullmark extension talks

– Holland ready for next challenge

– Kessel seeking PTO; still eager to play

– Expansion not on agenda for next BOG meeting MORE: https://t.co/n11mVV6DTL pic.twitter.com/EAGWRYrnaG – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) September 24, 2024

What’s peculiar, though, is the fact that despite all this, there’s still no agreement between the team and the goalie. If the club is willing to pay more than $10.5 million but there’s no agreement, it seems to suggest that Shesterkin wants a lot more than $10.5 million a year.

Does he want $11 million a year? 12 M$? That would start to add up.We know that in recent years, paying a goalie has not been fashionable in the NHL. Even top goaltenders like Juuse Saros and Connor Hellebuyck have not exceeded an annual salary of $8.5 million.

Another example is Jeremy Swayman, who is still looking to get paid… for eight years.

From what LeBrun is reporting, seems like Shesterkin and Swayman really want to set a new bar for goalie salaries and contracts, Shesterkin looking for north of Carey Price’s 10.5, Swayman really focused on an 8-year deal. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) September 24, 2024

We’ll see how the situation develops over the coming weeks… but it’s clear that Shesterkin has every intention of breaking the bank in the Big Apple. It’s worth noting that if a contract extension is to be signed, the goalkeeper wants it to be settled before the start of the season.

Could the Rangers decide to let Shesterkin test the autonomy market if the Russian’s demands are too high? We’ll see… because if they’re really prepared to offer more than $10.5 million a year, they’ll be able to say they’ve done their part.

Overtime

– Interesting.

“I feel like ever since junior, I’ve always had to prove that I can defend.” Logan Mailloux’s game has matured enormously in a year. I asked him this morning to explain the process behind this evolution. pic.twitter.com/c5nekSHAok – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 24, 2024

– A great moment for the three youngsters.

They’ve come a long way 🥹 Look how far they’ve come Pozri, kde sme teraz#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/uSP9Cf43tP – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 24, 2024

– Indeed.

Yesterday, despite limited ice time, Jared Davidson managed to make an impact. I can’t wait to see if the Pezzetta-Xhekaj-Simoneau line can do the same. For some youngsters, chances are rare to get noticed in a short training camp. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 24, 2024

– Ah well.