Draft 2021: Marc Bergevin and Trevor Timmins’ parting gift

Because I’m getting in line to praise Trevor Timmins, and because it’s too early to draw conclusions about a draft that only took place some forty months ago, I imagine my text will make the Snake’s skin crawl – if he reads it.
I don’t want to be the guy with the rose-colored glasses at training camp, but when we revisit Marc Bergevin and Trevor Timmins’ last draft, we see that it’s not ugly from our eyes as people who live in September 2024.
We can potentially add William Trudeau. We’re not betting on him becoming an NHL impact player, but he could still be important in Laval.
He’s got the vibe of a guy who could one day captain the Rocket, if he doesn’t make it in the NHL. And if he does, we’ve seen worse fourth-round picks than this.
If the three biggest players become what they need to become (which is possible), the draft will be a success. When you can add three players of this calibre in one draft, it’s excellent.
Martin St-Louis was right to praise the club’s scouts after yesterday’s game. After all, even if there were mistakes, there were also some good moves that should be highlighted.
2/2
Xhekaj (signed)
And the others who didn’t play tonight :
– Kidney
– Trudeau
– Simoneau
– Guhle
– Farrell
– Caufield
– Struble
– RHP
– Suzuki (trade)
Not so bad when you think about it!
– Laurie Couture-Dallaire (@laurie14cd) September 24, 2024
That’s something, isn’t it?
Overtime
– He’s doing well.
Slaf: “It was nice to see yesterday but im sure we can do better!
Media: What do you like to do on a day off?
Slaf: I think tomorrow ill pretty much just sleep all day and maybe….yea sleep! pic.twitter.com/Ijznqy7TuS
– ⁷²²⁰ (@Veehockey) September 24, 2024