Draft 2021: Marc Bergevin and Trevor Timmins’ parting gift

Because I’m getting in line to praise Trevor Timmins, and because it’s too early to draw conclusions about a draft that only took place some forty months ago, I imagine my text will make the Snake’s skin crawl – if he reads it.

But still: more and more, the 2021 draft is looking like a very goodfor the Canadiens, who have had a lot of bad drafts over the past twenty years or so.

I don’t want to be the guy with the rose-colored glasses at training camp, but when we revisit Marc Bergevin and Trevor Timmins’ last draft, we see that it’s not ugly from our eyes as people who live in September 2024.

Of course, we know that the duo has been criticized for the selection of Logan Mailloux. One wonders how much that selection had to do with the end of their association with the Habs a few months later.But today, what do we say for Logan Mailloux? We say thank you.Oliver Kapanen was a second-round pick that year. And the longer the camp goes on, the more we realize that it was a wise selection on the part of the former administration.And in the fifth round, a certain Joshua Roy is there. We can already see that he has the potential to become a good NHL player.

We can potentially add William Trudeau. We’re not betting on him becoming an NHL impact player, but he could still be important in Laval.

He’s got the vibe of a guy who could one day captain the Rocket, if he doesn’t make it in the NHL. And if he does, we’ve seen worse fourth-round picks than this.

If the three biggest players become what they need to become (which is possible), the draft will be a success. When you can add three players of this calibre in one draft, it’s excellent.

Martin St-Louis was right to praise the club’s scouts after yesterday’s game. After all, even if there were mistakes, there were also some good moves that should be highlighted.

2/2

Xhekaj (signed) And the others who didn’t play tonight :

– Kidney

– Trudeau

– Simoneau

– Guhle

– Farrell

– Caufield

– Struble

– RHP

– Suzuki (trade) Not so bad when you think about it! – Laurie Couture-Dallaire (@laurie14cd) September 24, 2024

In recent years, Bergevin has drafted Alexander Romanov, Cole Caufield, Jayden Struble, Kaiden Guhle, Luke Tuch, Logan Mailloux and Oliver Kapanen in the first two rounds.

That’s something, isn’t it?

