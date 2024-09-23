Ivan Demidov named KHL Player of the Week

In Montreal, training camp is underway. And tonight (7pm), the Flyers will be at the Bell Centre for the Flanelle’s first preparatory game of the season.

But even if most of the media attention is focused on Brossard/Montreal, there are still plenty of prospects in other leagues to keep an eye on.Among them? Ivan Demidov.

Obviously, the Russian is being followed extensively, as fans want to know what’s going on with him. A bit like Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson in the NCAA between 2019 and 2024, it seems.

Recently, his four-point game really caught the eye. To do that at 18, in the KHL, is no mean feat.

And clearly, the KHL has taken note. And why? Because this morning, he was named one of the league’s players of the week. He was one of two forwards honored.

That’s got to be good for his ego.

KHL Best Players of Week 3: Vasily Demchenko (ADM)

Trevor Murphy (SIB)

Timur Khafizov (SCH)

Ivan Demidov (SKA) pic.twitter.com/TAEsUO5kUs – KHL (@khl_eng) September 23, 2024

Demidov was recently promoted to the second line. I don’t know if this will last, but it shows that he’s gaining more and more respect from his coach.

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton must be happy.

While we’re on the subject of SKA, it’s interesting to note that the Russian club recently confirmed the arrival of a new player to the team: the controversial Tony DeAngelo.

SKA have signed a one-year contract with defenseman Tony DeAngelo https://t.co/9Mx6TT4ydS – KHL (@khl_eng) September 23, 2024

Clearly, he had exhausted his nine lives in North America.

There were rumors in recent weeks that the Oilers were interested in DeAngelo (the club isn’t afraid of troublemakers), but he failed to stay in the NHL.

I imagine that if Jeff Gorton is going to visit Demidov, he won’t be staying around SKA for a few more hours to grab a bite to eat and reminisce about the good old days.

He was the GM in New York when the defenseman was sacked.

Let’s hope that on the ice, the defenseman can help Demidov’s offensive production. Let’s also hope he can help him with his English off the ice… even if the Habs’ prospects are still good.

Before the draft, Ivan Demidov passes an English proficiency test pic.twitter.com/7OF52qjYnV – Милена (@D1VDsAGUJsk2iPk) September 22, 2024

Overtime

– News from Mitch Marner.