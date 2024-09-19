Patrick Roy did his Torts: his players sweated profusely today

Patrick Roy is known as an intense coach.And it was no different today, on the heels of the first day (on the ice) of the New York Islanders camp.His players worked hard.

Kevin Dubé(Journal de Québec) traveled to New York to attend the team’s first practice on the ice, and had a chance to talk to a few of the guys afterwards.

In particular, he chatted with Alexander Romanov… Who wanted to go to bed after practice because it was so extreme:

It’s been a tough morning. Time for a nap! It was hard. I don’t know how everyone else feels, but I’m tired. – Alexander Romanov

For his part, Brock Nelson says it was “definitely” one of the toughest practices, as Kevin Dubé reports:

Islanders players returned to the locker room, one by one, tongue down, after the first day of Islanders training camp. “One of the toughest training sessions,” even mentioned Brock Nelson. Patrick Roy set the tone.https://t.co/sUAltKnAyN – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) September 19, 2024

Patrick Roy took the helm of the Islanders last season, with only about 30 games left to play.

He succeeded in taking the club all the way to the playoffs… But now, he has the opportunity to bring his sauce to Day 1 of the season.

And that’s different.

The coach wanted to start the season the right way, and that’s why he used the approach of making his guys sweat.

Heavy legs starting to set in on the fourth lap of up and backs for the first on-ice training camp group, including Ristolainen, Konecny, Couturier and Foerster. And yes that’s John Tortorella screaming in the background. pic.twitter.com/Xr8kyanaDJ – Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) September 19, 2024

A bit like John Tortorella in Philly:

It’s a bit old school, and I find it hard to believe that these strategies are appreciated by the players.

But, whatever it takes: all means are good in order to get ready for the season…

