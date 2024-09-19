Skip to content
Patrick Roy did his Torts: his players sweated profusely today

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Patrick Roy is known as an intense coach.

And it was no different today, on the heels of the first day (on the ice) of the New York Islanders camp.

His players worked hard.

Kevin Dubé(Journal de Québec) traveled to New York to attend the team’s first practice on the ice, and had a chance to talk to a few of the guys afterwards.

In particular, he chatted with Alexander Romanov… Who wanted to go to bed after practice because it was so extreme:

It’s been a tough morning. Time for a nap! It was hard. I don’t know how everyone else feels, but I’m tired. – Alexander Romanov

For his part, Brock Nelson says it was “definitely” one of the toughest practices, as Kevin Dubé reports:

Patrick Roy took the helm of the Islanders last season, with only about 30 games left to play.

He succeeded in taking the club all the way to the playoffs… But now, he has the opportunity to bring his sauce to Day 1 of the season.

And that’s different.

The coach wanted to start the season the right way, and that’s why he used the approach of making his guys sweat.

A bit like John Tortorella in Philly:

It’s a bit old school, and I find it hard to believe that these strategies are appreciated by the players.

But, whatever it takes: all means are good in order to get ready for the season…

