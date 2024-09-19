Mitch Marner open to the idea of negotiating during the season

Mitch Marner is in the final year of his contract with the Leafs.

That said, he’ll be free as a bird next summer if he doesn’t come to an agreement with Brad Treliving (GM) on the terms of a new deal by then.

There aren’t many discussions between the two sides at the moment, but Marner says he’s open to the idea of negotiating during the season.

The Leafs’ star player told Elliotte Friedman that he wants to focus on the Leafs’ success, but that he’s also thinking about his contractual situation.

That’s normal, because it can be stressful for a player trying to figure out what to expect in the future.

Marner wants to leave the situation in the hands of his agent, and he also says he’s ready to step in if things get a little complicated.

It’s rare to see a player so open about his own contractual situation.

And it’s also rare to see a player willing to negotiate during the season, because it can quickly become a popular topic in the room, and because it can create distractions around the team:

Wanting to negotiate and “being open” to the idea of negotiating are not the same thing.

Mitch Marner would have liked to sign a contract extension before the start of the season to avoid certain comments, and that’s understandable too.

After all, everyone knows the player’s value, and with all the rumours we’ve heard about him in recent months, it’s normal to think he’s had enough and just wants to sign a new contract.

Because Marner wants to play in Toronto. He said so repeatedly at the end-of-season review in Toronto last May.Now we have to wonder if his wish will come true. Especially with Auston Matthews and William Nylander signing very, very lucrative long-term contracts in the last year.Will Brad Treliving still want to have (at least) three players on his payroll earning more than $10 million per season? If not, will he try to trade Marner before next summer, so as not to lose him for nothing?

All this to say that the Leafs have a nasty problem on their hands…

