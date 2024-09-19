NHL owners to meet to approve expansion opening

At the moment, there are 32 clubs in the National League.

We know that NHL management would like to add more teams, but we don’t know when that will happen.

NHL Owners will be meeting soon to approve the expansion opening. Leading candidates/ownership groups are believed to be Fertitta in Houston and Krause in Atlanta. #NHLexpansion #NHL – Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) September 19, 2024

In fact, we may have more information on that soon.I say this because this morning, Andy Strickland published an interesting tweet.He explains that NHL owners will soon meet to approve the opening of the next expansion.That said, the favorite ownership groups right now for expansion would be Fertitta (Houston) and Krause (Atlanta).No, Quebec City was not mentioned by Andy Strickland.

After all, there’s nothing new about the possibility of a returning NHL club coming back to the province, and we know what the problem is with the whole situation.

No one wants to pay to buy / bring a team…

Could Quebec have a better chance if the NHL adds four teams (not two) in the near future?

Because according to Kevin Weekes, that would be the plan….



As I’ve mentioned on here for almost 2 years ; there are currently 32 teams, but with plenty of expressions of interest from many suitors hungry for a franchise – I wouldn’t be surprised to see between 34- 36 @NHL teams at some point. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/sdsnqtcTWl – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) September 19, 2024

Like many, I wonder why the NHL would insist on going back to Atlanta.

It didn’t work out the last two times, and now they want to give hockey another chance there?

Hmm…

Let’s wait and see what the league’s plan is for the future. But right now, the information that’s already out there has people talking, and not necessarily for the right reasons.

In Overtime

– Big contract for Seider in Detroit.

IT’S MO-TOWN, BABY The #RedWings have signed Moritz Seider to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $8,550,000. pic.twitter.com/WuZRSGRC3z – Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 19, 2024

– Johnathan Kovacevic on competition in Devils camp.

Kovacevic on competition in camp: “The strength of the wolf is in the pack, the strength of the pack is in the wolf. It’s just going to elevate my game and make me better. I’m looking forward to it.” – Sam Kasan (@samikasan) September 19, 2024

– To be continued.

Thatcher Demko meeting with media in Vancouver. Key message from him is he has full confidence he will get back to 100 per cent, although there is no timeline. Said recovery from this unique injury “hasn’t been linear.” He “hit a wall” during the summer, but has made progress… – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 19, 2024

– Bo Bichette’s season is over.