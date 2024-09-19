Skip to content
NHL owners to meet to approve expansion opening

 Auteur: ewilson
NHL owners to meet to approve expansion opening
Credit: Getty Images
At the moment, there are 32 clubs in the National League.

We know that NHL management would like to add more teams, but we don’t know when that will happen.

In fact, we may have more information on that soon.

I say this because this morning, Andy Strickland published an interesting tweet.

He explains that NHL owners will soon meet to approve the opening of the next expansion.

That said, the favorite ownership groups right now for expansion would be Fertitta (Houston) and Krause (Atlanta).

No, Quebec City was not mentioned by Andy Strickland.

After all, there’s nothing new about the possibility of a returning NHL club coming back to the province, and we know what the problem is with the whole situation.

No one wants to pay to buy / bring a team…

Could Quebec have a better chance if the NHL adds four teams (not two) in the near future?

Because according to Kevin Weekes, that would be the plan….

Like many, I wonder why the NHL would insist on going back to Atlanta.

It didn’t work out the last two times, and now they want to give hockey another chance there?

Hmm…

Let’s wait and see what the league’s plan is for the future. But right now, the information that’s already out there has people talking, and not necessarily for the right reasons.

In Overtime

– Big contract for Seider in Detroit.

– Johnathan Kovacevic on competition in Devils camp.

– To be continued.

– Bo Bichette’s season is over.

