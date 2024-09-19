A magnificent goal (and two assists) for Demidov so far today

Ivan Demidov is making sure no one worries about his playing time in Montreal.

He’s getting comfortable with SKA, and we saw it again today.

The Canadiens’ prospect picked up two assists in the first period between his club and Sochi (Matvei Michkov’s former club):

#gohabsgo Ivan Demidov fights off a check down low, throws it through traffic to Alexander Nikishin and gets the apple to tie it up. pic.twitter.com/YjzdmOUGV4 – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 19, 2024

Make that two apples for #Habs Ivan Demidov in this game. Gets it to the point again right off the draw. pic.twitter.com/YuTgQFgE5x – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 19, 2024

It’s a three-point night for Ivan Demidov (1G, 2A)! pic.twitter.com/jAZnSWqAFq – KHL (@khl_eng) September 19, 2024

Demidov finished the first period with 4:45 left on the clock, which is no mean feat.And it was during the second period that he really put on a show with a magnificent goal.The Russian took advantage of a beautiful pass from his teammate to get into the slot and unleash a shot that was simply violent.The puck went in so fast that the Sochi players wondered if Demidov had really scored:Demidov has five points in six games so far this KHL season.

He’s gaining in confidence and if he keeps this up, he’s in for quite a campaign in Russia.

Well, Demidov’s brother Semyon has a hatty #VHL – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) September 19, 2024

So much the better!While Ivan Demidov is having fun in Sochi, his brother is having fun in the VHL.Semyon Demidov scored three goals today: