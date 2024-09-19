Skip to content
A magnificent goal (and two assists) for Demidov so far today

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Ivan Demidov is making sure no one worries about his playing time in Montreal.

He’s getting comfortable with SKA, and we saw it again today.

The Canadiens’ prospect picked up two assists in the first period between his club and Sochi (Matvei Michkov’s former club):

Demidov finished the first period with 4:45 left on the clock, which is no mean feat.

And it was during the second period that he really put on a show with a magnificent goal.

The Russian took advantage of a beautiful pass from his teammate to get into the slot and unleash a shot that was simply violent.

The puck went in so fast that the Sochi players wondered if Demidov had really scored:

Demidov has five points in six games so far this KHL season.

He’s gaining in confidence and if he keeps this up, he’s in for quite a campaign in Russia.

So much the better!

Extension

While Ivan Demidov is having fun in Sochi, his brother is having fun in the VHL.

Semyon Demidov scored three goals today:

