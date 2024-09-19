A magnificent goal (and two assists) for Demidov so far today

A magnificent goal (and two assists) for Demidov so far todayAuteur: mgarcia
He’s getting comfortable with SKA, and we saw it again today.
The Canadiens’ prospect picked up two assists in the first period between his club and Sochi (Matvei Michkov’s former club):
#gohabsgo Ivan Demidov fights off a check down low, throws it through traffic to Alexander Nikishin and gets the apple to tie it up. pic.twitter.com/YjzdmOUGV4
Make that two apples for #Habs Ivan Demidov in this game. Gets it to the point again right off the draw. pic.twitter.com/YuTgQFgE5x
It’s a three-point night for Ivan Demidov (1G, 2A)! pic.twitter.com/jAZnSWqAFq
He’s gaining in confidence and if he keeps this up, he’s in for quite a campaign in Russia.
Extension
Well, Demidov’s brother Semyon has a hatty #VHL
