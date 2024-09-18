Skip to content
Pierre LeBrun: Preds wanted Jacob Fowler for Yaroslav Askarov

Credit: Getty Images
Earlier this week, Pierre LeBrun wrote that the Habs were among the five teams in the running to acquire Yaroslav Askarov.

We knew the Habs had some interest in the goalie, but we didn’t know it was that serious.

Pierre LeBrun shared more details on the subject today, in his weekly column on the Stéphane Gonzalez and Georges Laraque show (BPM Sports).

LeBrun didn’t beat around the bush: the Habs and Preds have been discussing a trade.

Where did it stall?

When Barry Trotz tried to convince Kent Hughes to send him Jacob Fowler in the deal.

The Habs said no:

There’s no way the Habs would trade (Jacob) Fowler. – Pierre LeBrun

Pierre LeBrun’s comments are important.

Kent Hughes had the chance to pick up an excellent prospect who can help now, but he didn’t want to part with Fowler, who still has some crusts to eat before he’s ready to face the music in the National League.

So it’s not hard to understand…

Jacob Fowler’s value to the Montreal Canadiens organization is enormous .

We knew they liked him a lot because Martin Lapointe talked about him as potentially being the Habs’ goalie of the future after his selection in the 2023 draft.

I imagine the American’s performance in the NCAA in 23-24 helped him win points with management… Because let’s not forget one thing either: Yaroslav Askarov is seen by many as the best prospect at the goaltending position.

That said, knowing that the Habs prefer Fowler to Askarov is quite something. And it shows that the goalie’s potential is enormous in the eyes of Kent Hughes and the Montreal management.

