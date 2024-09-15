“Maybe I had to pee on my hands for luck” – Ivan Demidov

“Maybe I had to pee on my hands for luck” – Ivan DemidovAuteur: jdavis
After five games in the KHL this season, the fifth-round draft pick has one goal and one assist. He plays mainly on the third line with former NHL player Evgeny Kuznetsov, with whom he develops good chemistry both on and off the ice. He’s spent some time on the fourth line recently, but his performances have forced his coach to give him more playing time.
The two players are finding each other better and better on the ice, as we saw on Demidov’s first goal set up by a fine pass from Kuznetsov.
The 18-year-old seems to be finding his feet more and more with his new team. He says he’s almost completely adjusted to the KHL level and feels good on the ice. This first goal should help him gain the confidence of his coach Roman Rotenberg, who was also delighted with the highlight of his young forward’s career, a historic event in his opinion.
According to Rotemberg, Demidov has the potential to score in every game, and he wants to give him the chance to do so. That’s why he paired him with Kuznetsov, as the two players have similar skills and hockey sense. Canadien fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate Demidov’s interesting debut and first goal in the KHL.
