Ivan Demidov scores his first KHL career goal of the season

 Auteur: ewilson
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Since the start of the KHL season, Ivan Demidov’s performances have been closely watched, as has his ice time from game to game.

In fact, we’re watching to see whether the young Russian gets enough playing time, or whether he’s instead stuck on the bench like many young players in Europe.

Up until now, Demidov had been losing playing time in every game and had been demoted from the third to the fourth line.

This situation worried fans and analysts (and surely management too) of the Montreal Canadiens, as no one wants to see the club’s top prospect benched more often than not.

It bothered Habs fans so much that SKA had to disable comments on its Telegram page.

In short, Ivan Demidov’s situation is being closely monitored.

Fortunately, the Habs prospect’s good performance in his last game allowed him to regain his place on the third line.

This must have given wings to the Habs prospect, who scored his first goal of the season and his first career KHL goal on his very first appearance.

It’s great news to see Demidov find the back of the net so quickly in his fifth game of the season.

It’ll give him great confidence going forward, starting with the rest of this game.

SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg surely wanted to generate more offense by putting Demidov back on the third line, and he succeeded in doing just that very quickly.

St Petersburg hadn’t scored a goal in its previous two games.

In short, let’s hope that Demidov, who had just one assist in four games, makes his mark quickly today, as SKA takes on Togliatti Lada, the only team SKA has beaten this season.

