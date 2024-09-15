Ivan Demidov scores his first KHL career goal of the season

Ivan Demidov scores his first KHL career goal of the seasonAuteur: ewilson
Since the start of the KHL season, Ivan Demidov’s performances have been closely watched, as has his ice time from game to game.
In fact, we’re watching to see whether the young Russian gets enough playing time, or whether he’s instead stuck on the bench like many young players in Europe.
This situation worried fans and analysts (and surely management too) of the Montreal Canadiens, as no one wants to see the club’s top prospect benched more often than not.
In short, Ivan Demidov’s situation is being closely monitored.
Fortunately, the Habs prospect’s good performance in his last game allowed him to regain his place on the third line.
After spending the last game on the 4th line (and on the bench!), Ivan Demidov is back on the 3rd line today. We love#CH #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/P2mcDbnc9n
Ivan Demidov! First in the KHL! pic.twitter.com/YQ699pu2sq
It’s great news to see Demidov find the back of the net so quickly in his fifth game of the season.
It’ll give him great confidence going forward, starting with the rest of this game.
St Petersburg hadn’t scored a goal in its previous two games.
In short, let’s hope that Demidov, who had just one assist in four games, makes his mark quickly today, as SKA takes on Togliatti Lada, the only team SKA has beaten this season.
Overtime
– A disastrous crash on the penultimate lap of the race between Sainz and Perez, who were 3ᵉ and 4ᵉ.
PEREZ & SAINZ CRASH WITH 2 LAPS TO GO!
A brutal end to a spectacular battle at the front of the field sees both drivers not making it to the finish.#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/HBYmW6mmG5
– What a magnificent victory for Piastri! A second for him this season and in his career.
PIASTRI MASTERS THE STREETS OF BAKU!
A superb drive from the Australian as he manages to hold off Leclerc and Perez for his 2nd career victory.#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/dF0IRXr6sY
– Here’s the top-10.
A Baku blockbuster!!!
Here’s how the top 10 crossed the line #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/omx50YxGEH
– McLaren leads the constructors’ championship for the first time since 2014.
For the first time in a DECADE… @McLarenF1 are your Constructors Championship leaders! #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/s2aSouHpNA
– Incredible!
History made by Ollie Bearman!
He becomes the first driver EVER to score points for two different teams in his first two Grand Prix starts! #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/VDpTcdNoyT
This incredible story continues!
Franco Colapinto – Formula 1 points scorer!!! #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/O5tgjTbEu3
