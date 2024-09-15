Ivan Demidov earned his coach’s trust during the match

Ivan Demidov earned his coach’s trust during the matchAuteur: dmiller
And indeed, back on Evgeny Kuznetsov’s third line, Demidov was dominant.
In the first half of the game, he didn’t get much playing time, but he earned his coach’s trust.
He’s also hit the post twice today . He is having a dominant game . #gohabsgo https://t.co/eIqzUM027R
– Hockeyy Insiderr (@HockeyyInsiderr) September 15, 2024
Some footage of the game can be found on Platform X, and frankly, it’s encouraging to see.
Second goal for Ivan Demidov today, but…… denied after video replay
His pass between the legs on the tho zone entry… #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/S82te1jP2a
– MasterHockey (@MasterHockey_) September 15, 2024
Grant McCagg posted several clips demonstrating Demidov’s fine work in this game.
He’s very nimble with the puck, but he’s not afraid to drop back defensively to try and retrieve it.
Check out this shift from Demidov…he is feeling it today! pic.twitter.com/vcHxRnuZKm
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 15, 2024
In another clip shared by McCagg, we see Demidov working hard, and as McCagg says, he’ll need to play like this in the pro ranks.
An excellent shift from Demidov here. He’s battling hard, and that’s what he’ll need to do in pro. Hard work pays off in all walks of life. pic.twitter.com/nBfda8TGLd
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 15, 2024
He didn’t touch the power play, except at the very end of the game for 20 seconds in a critical moment.
SKA win in OT, Demidov had a strong game with 1 goal, several great chances. He got a regular shift today, but no pp time except a 20sec shift at the end (critical moment of the game, he did trust him)
– PKhabs (@habs_phoenix) September 15, 2024
