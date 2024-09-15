Blue Jackets: Don Waddell looks to add two forwards to his lineup

Johnny Gaudreau’s death has plunged the entire hockey world into mourning.
It’s a tragic event, which, unfortunately, in addition to its human consequences, also has business consequences.
This tragedy has left a gaping hole in people’s hearts, as well as in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ roster and salary structure.
Gaudreau’s salary (he had five seasons left at $9.75 million a year) has been removed from the Blue Jackets’ payroll, putting Columbus below the National Hockey League salary floor.
It’s a shame, but Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell must remedy the situation before the start of the 2024-2025 season if he wants to avoid penalties.
#CBJ GM Don Waddell says he’s talking with agents for current free agents, looking to sign one or two players before camp. Not PTOs, actual contracts.
“We’re two forwards short.”
– Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 14, 2024
Dvorak, Barron & Anderson are available in Montreal if he’s interested
We won’t be greedy
– Kathy (@gallymeroreboot) September 14, 2024
We could also include Brendan Gallagher (three years at $6.5 million), but I don’t see the Habs trading him.
In short, it’s one of several situations to keep a close eye on in the NHL between now and the start of the season.
Blue Jackets prepare to play the season for Johnny Gaudreauhttps://t.co/QtxxKp7t7G
– RDS (@RDSca) September 15, 2024
QB Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/YXCV8aQThb
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 15, 2024
You can see the world’s best cyclists for free, today, around the mountain. A good place to follow them: côte Pagnuelo, corner of Maplewood, 5 minutes from Edouard-Montpetit metro pic.twitter.com/hSGhWe0NBv
– Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) September 15, 2024
– Antti Raanta is reportedly heading to Europe.
He has turned down a PTO with the Canucks https://t.co/InEWaV1DNU
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 15, 2024