Olli Jokinen: Oliver Kapanen too good for SHL so far

Although he has yet to play a game in the National Hockey League, Oliver Kapanen won’t be taking part in the Canadiens’ rookie camp this week.

He will, however, be present at the Canadiens’ (real) camp, which kicks off in about a week and a half.

Will he impress enough to earn a spot on the Habs roster? The question remains…

Olli Jokinen, his coach in Sweden, answered that question in an interview with Responsible Gambling His answer?

The former NHL player sees his protégé having a chance… Because in Jokinen’s eyes, Kapanen is too strong so far in the SHL:

Timrå IK coach Olli Jokinen on his 1st line center Oliver Kapanen, who he believes can steal a spot at Habs training camp. pic.twitter.com/J0ZSpQRONF – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 6, 2024

To hear that from a guy who played 1231 NHL games and scored 750 points during his career is special.

Olli Jokinen knows what he’s talking about…

The more it goes on, the more Kapanen’s good comments start to appear.

Because, based on everything that’s been said in recent weeks, the player has progressed so much in the last year that he could really cause a surprise at the Habs training camp.

It’s especially interesting because we haven’t seen Oliver Kapanen play much.

He’s often overlooked when we talk about the Montreal Canadiens’ top prospects, and that’s normal in a way, but we shouldn’t write him off just yet, because he was excellent at the end of last season in Finland, and now he’s building on that success in Sweden.

Overtime

So my question to you is this: Will you be following Oliver Kapanen at training camp?And if I do, do you believe in his chances of making the club?

– Well done.

Michael Hage posted a loving birthday message for his late father Alain pic.twitter.com/M50Doo4Imy – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 8, 2024

– It’s true!

– Nice move.

– Notice to interested parties: