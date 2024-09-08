Michael Hage, more of a winger than a center according to Scott Wheeler

Michael Hage, more of a winger than a center according to Scott WheelerAuteur: ewilson
That’s how much the organization liked him.
What we do know is that he’s capable of playing both center and wing, that he’s got great offensive talent and that he’s responsible on the ice.
Suzuki, Dach, Newhook, Evans, Dvorak… There’s a lot of talent out there right now, and there should be again in a few years’ time, when Michael Hage is ready to make the jump.
That said, maybe he’ll have to move to the wing when he arrives in Montreal, because the center line is starting to get deep. The good news?
Scott Wheeler(The Athletic Hockey Show) thinks he’s a better wing than center.
Scott Wheeler: "I'm a big believer in Michael as a player"
Michael Hage’s potential is really interesting, and even more so when you consider that he excels in both positions.
He can also be used for any purpose…
Will he play more center or wing? Will he be able to have a good campaign because of his talent, even if he might be a little more limited in Michigan’s big line-up?
To be continued…
