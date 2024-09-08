Michael Hage, more of a winger than a center according to Scott Wheeler

The Canadiens had Michael Hage in their sights at the last draft.Kent Hughes traded up to take the 21st pick, with the express purpose of being able to select Hage there.

That’s how much the organization liked him.

That said, Hage was a little unknown at the draft because he was playing in the USHL last season.Media coverage is minimal in that league and players sometimes fly under the radar.

What we do know is that he’s capable of playing both center and wing, that he’s got great offensive talent and that he’s responsible on the ice.

Suzuki, Dach, Newhook, Evans, Dvorak… There’s a lot of talent out there right now, and there should be again in a few years’ time, when Michael Hage is ready to make the jump.

That said, maybe he’ll have to move to the wing when he arrives in Montreal, because the center line is starting to get deep. The good news?

Scott Wheeler(The Athletic Hockey Show) thinks he’s a better wing than center.

And to hear him talk, it sounds like Wheeler is the president of his fan club because he loves the player:

Michael Hage’s potential is really interesting, and even more so when you consider that he excels in both positions.

It will be easier to include him in the line-up because he can play just about anywhere in a formation.

He can also be used for any purpose…

Michael Hage is part of the new group of prospects expected to join the Habs, and his first season in the NCAA will be one to watch.

Will he play more center or wing? Will he be able to have a good campaign because of his talent, even if he might be a little more limited in Michigan’s big line-up?

To be continued…

