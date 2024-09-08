Images: Tyreek Hill is handcuffed by police on his way to his game (NFL)

Do you love NFL football?If so, the name Tyreek Hill should be familiar to you.

We’re talking about one of the best players in the league, and he describes himself as a very fast pass catcher on the field.

Hill wears the colors of the Miami Dolphins… and his club’s season starts today.

The problem?On his way to the stadium, the principal was arrested by the police, and the images are making the rounds on the web.

It’s the way the police treat him that’s really getting people going:

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

What we do know, for the moment, is that the player was arrested for driving dangerously.Hill and a police officer got into a verbal altercation, which is why the authorities asked him to lie down on the ground and handcuffed him.

Everyone at the scene then calmed down… and Hill was released:

Tyreek Hill wad cited for reckless driving after being pulled over for speeding, per @JeffDarlington. Hill and a police officer had a verbal altercation that led to the receiver being put in handcuffs. Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said his client will play today. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

Obviously, all Dolphins fans are asking themselves the same question right now.

Will the team’s best player be able to play today against the Jaguars, in his club’s season opener?

The answer to that question is yes.

There are a lot of sports pool fans out there who will be happy to know that… And you’d think the pass catcher would be hungry as a lion after what happened this morning!

Extension

It’s rare to see situations like this.

Especially when Hill was on his way to the first game of the season!

That said, I have a feeling we haven’t heard the last of this story…