Images: Tyreek Hill is handcuffed by police on his way to his game (NFL)

We’re talking about one of the best players in the league, and he describes himself as a very fast pass catcher on the field.
Hill wears the colors of the Miami Dolphins… and his club’s season starts today.
It’s the way the police treat him that’s really getting people going:
Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk
– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024
Everyone at the scene then calmed down… and Hill was released:
Tyreek Hill wad cited for reckless driving after being pulled over for speeding, per @JeffDarlington. Hill and a police officer had a verbal altercation that led to the receiver being put in handcuffs. Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said his client will play today.
– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024
Will the team’s best player be able to play today against the Jaguars, in his club’s season opener?
There are a lot of sports pool fans out there who will be happy to know that… And you’d think the pass catcher would be hungry as a lion after what happened this morning!
Extension
It’s rare to see situations like this.
That said, I have a feeling we haven’t heard the last of this story…