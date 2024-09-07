Skip to content
Trevor Connelly, coach of the “U14 team of players of color”.

Trevor Connelly, coach of the “U14 team of players of color”.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
For those of you who follow Simon Snake Boisvert, you know as well as I do how much he adores Trevor Connelly.

He’s said it over and over again, he’s one of the most underrated prospects around, and if he were at the helm of an NHL team, he wouldn’t have hesitated to draft him second overall in the last draft. He even told Processus (by the way, the podcast starts again next week) that if Montreal drafted him, he’d buy season tickets.

Unfortunately (or fortunately) for him, Connelly was drafted 18th by the Golden Knights, two spots ahead of the Habs (20th). The Habs have always liked Michael Hage and probably wouldn’t have drafted the American if he were available anyway.

But then, we’ll never be…

In 2021, Connelly, a very good hockey player, had off-ice problems. He was accused of racism. Although he and his family denied it, the details were brought to light by The Athletic, among others.

Today, the forward is determined to improve his reputation. He has just won a silver medal at an U14 tournament as coach of a team of “players of color”.

Very nice gesture.

I don’t know if he coached because he really wanted to or he was “forced” to by the Knights PR team. Regardless, it’s a very nice gesture and he seems intent on improving his image.

He took this tournament very seriously and loved the experience.

I’ve never felt so involved in a hockey match that I wasn’t playing. My heart was beating very fast and I could feel the sweat pouring down my body. I had to pull myself together several times and remind myself that I wasn’t playing the game. – Trevor Connelly

The Knights’ hopeful eventually lost 4-0 in the final, but according to him, winning was never important. Developing great connections with players of color was his priority.

Well done, Trevor, truly!

