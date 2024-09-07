The Bruins have reportedly cut off all communication with Jeremy Swayman

The Bruins have reportedly cut off all communication with Jeremy SwaymanAuteur: dmiller
Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm, among others, arrived in town. They may have lost Linus Ullmark to the Senators, but they’re still very competitive. They still have one of the best goalies in the league in Jeremy Swayman.
According to Ryan Whitney of Spittin’ Chichlets, Boston hasn’t called Swayman or returned his calls in three weeks. It’s more than bad…
That’s a far cry from the $9.5 million over eight years demanded by the goaltender’s camp… That’s exactly the same contract as the club’s top defenseman Charlie McAvoy, by the way, and Swayman’s camp is basing their negotiations on just such a pact.
That’s a lot of money. Among active NHL goaltenders, only Sergei Bobrovsky has a salary of $10 million or more. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Connor Hellebuyck make $9.5m and $8.5m respectively, and Carey Price ($10.5m) is no longer active.
Will Boston and Swayman come to an agreement before the start of the season? The clock is ticking…
Overtime
– A good show.
You know the @nhl season is right around the corner when…
: @SNYtv pic.twitter.com/okq8Aus69Z
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 7, 2024
– Well done, indeed.
A really cool move by the #SJSharks
Full pod
Watch: https://t.co/pwpDnVOW0t
Listen: https://t.co/TCimWXlAR2#thesickpodcast@grantmccagg @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/TXiLYyYima
– The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) September 7, 2024
– Great performances.
Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes muzzle the Cubshttps://t.co/JJ9hsfbLdE
– RDS (@RDSca) September 7, 2024