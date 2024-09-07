The Bruins have reportedly cut off all communication with Jeremy Swayman

The Boston Bruins have made some fine acquisitions this off-season.

Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm, among others, arrived in town. They may have lost Linus Ullmark to the Senators, but they’re still very competitive. They still have one of the best goalies in the league in Jeremy Swayman.

However, things are going very badly for Swayman, who is still a restricted free agent. Negotiations are going badly, as Hockey Feed reported.Things are so bad that the Bruins have reportedly cut off all communication with the player.

According to Ryan Whitney of Spittin’ Chichlets, Boston hasn’t called Swayman or returned his calls in three weeks. It’s more than bad…

The two sides are still a long way from an agreement, since according to Whitney, a very reliable source, the club has offered the goalie a 4-year/$6.2 million annual contract.

That’s a far cry from the $9.5 million over eight years demanded by the goaltender’s camp… That’s exactly the same contract as the club’s top defenseman Charlie McAvoy, by the way, and Swayman’s camp is basing their negotiations on just such a pact.

That’s a lot of money. Among active NHL goaltenders, only Sergei Bobrovsky has a salary of $10 million or more. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Connor Hellebuyck make $9.5m and $8.5m respectively, and Carey Price ($10.5m) is no longer active.

Will Boston and Swayman come to an agreement before the start of the season? The clock is ticking…

