Samuel Montembeault and his girlfriend are now engaged
Yes, they’re all Canadiens players, but they’re also all engaged. After Suzuki and Evans, it’s the goalie’s turn to propose to his girlfriend.
Congratulations to Samuel Montembeault & his fiancée Daryanne Ayotte on their engagement pic.twitter.com/r6kZYxUhrU
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 7, 2024
Candles, flowers, champagne: the fiancée clearly couldn’t say no…
These have been eventful years for the Québécois. First, he became a multimillionaire by signing a three-year/$9.45 million contract in Montreal, he won a gold medal with Team Canada, he solidified his position as number-one goalie for the NHL’s most glorious team, and most recently, he proposed to the woman of his life.
He must be happy. I wish the bride and groom a long and happy life, and let’s hope this proposal helps his performance on the ice even more.
