Samuel Montembeault and his girlfriend are now engaged

What do you think Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Samuel Montembeault have in common?

Yes, they’re all Canadiens players, but they’re also all engaged. After Suzuki and Evans, it’s the goalie’s turn to propose to his girlfriend.

Congratulations to Samuel Montembeault & his fiancée Daryanne Ayotte on their engagement pic.twitter.com/r6kZYxUhrU – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 7, 2024

Daryanne Ayotte, the blonde in question, confirmed the news on an Instagram story.It was obviously a very special moment for the young couple.On Instagram, we see that Sam had prepared everything well on a beach.

Candles, flowers, champagne: the fiancée clearly couldn’t say no…

These have been eventful years for the Québécois. First, he became a multimillionaire by signing a three-year/$9.45 million contract in Montreal, he won a gold medal with Team Canada, he solidified his position as number-one goalie for the NHL’s most glorious team, and most recently, he proposed to the woman of his life.

He must be happy. I wish the bride and groom a long and happy life, and let’s hope this proposal helps his performance on the ice even more.

Overtime

A reminder that the Habs training camp starts on September 19. Monty still has time to celebrate this special proposal.

