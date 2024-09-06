Skip to content
News

Tatcher Demko will have to learn to play with his knee problems

 Auteur: sjones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Tatcher Demko will have to learn to play with his knee problems
Credit: Getty Images
Injuries are an integral part of sport, even if some athletes are luckier than others.

NHL goalkeepers have a tough job, and when they’re bothered by injury, their job suddenly becomes more difficult.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Tatcher Demko saw his season change abruptly, as he was seen as one of the favorites for the Vézina Trophy at the trade deadline.

Unfortunately, he injured his knee, and since then, his case has only worsened…

Elliotte Friedman discussed his case in the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast .

He revealed a very worrying piece of information for the 28-year-old goalkeeper.

Demko will have to learn to play despite his knee problems, because even an operation won’t solve his problems.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Puck Empire 👑 (@puckempire)

When Demko was injured on March 9, he was only expected to be out for two weeks.

He was eventually sidelined for six weeks, before making his return to play in the playoffs.

He played very well in that game, but re-injured his knee afterwards.

His injury was considered on a day-to-day basis, but in the end Demko didn’t return from the playoffs and mentioned that he would have been able to return in the third round had it not been for the elimination.

After three months without any news on his case, we learned a few weeks ago that he won’t be at camp and won’t be taking part in preseason games.

And now Friedman has announced that Demko will have to learn to play despite his knee problems…

This situation is very intriguing…

Let’s hope there’s nothing fishy in this saga, but more importantly, let’s hope Demko isn’t too bothered by his knee.

Overtime

– David Reinbacher was in Candiac today.

– Read more.

– The Dutch were simply too strong for the Canadians.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content