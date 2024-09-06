Don’t be surprised if John Gibson and Cam Fowler are traded this season

Don’t be surprised if John Gibson and Cam Fowler are traded this seasonAuteur: dmiller
The Anaheim Ducks’ last playoff appearance came in the spring of 2018, when they were swept in the first round.
I say that because six years later, despite having several good prospects in the bank, the Ducks aren’t close to returning to the playoffs.
In short, Anaheim fans must be getting impatient, as they can’t wait to relive spring dance fever.
On the other hand, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the club sell out again this season.
32 Thoughts Friday news & information podcast. We go through every team. Lotsa tidbits. Great editing work from @CamJBarra, pinch-hitting for Dom. Back next Friday, then returning to our regular Monday/Friday schedule.
Enjoy! https://t.co/io7Mr1RceU
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 6, 2024
However, Fowler’s contract isn’t easy to deal with, as he still has two seasons left at $6.5 million a year.
It’s the same story with John Gibson.
He too will want to play as many games as possible this season, and with the emergence of Lukas Dostal, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the club prioritize the 24-year-old goalkeeper.
John Gibson and Cam Fowler are likely to be traded this season. The Ducks want to complete their youth shift and give more space to their young defensemen and Lukas Dostal.
Gibson would be a steal for the Leafs if the Ducks want to hold back salary! https://t.co/gqPCR2YKKX
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) September 6, 2024
Holding back a percentage of a salary with three years left isn’t impossible, but it would be very surprising to see the Ducks do it.
Even though they currently have more than $20 million under payroll, in the next two years they’ll have to sign Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson.
In short, the two players targeted by Friedman are open to a change of address, because it’s also for their own good.
