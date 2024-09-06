Mathias Brunet no longer believes in Filip Mesar

With the 26ᵉ selection overall in the 2022 draft, the Montreal Canadiens drafted a second Slovak in this first round in Filip Mesar.

Juraj Slafkovsky was, of course, the other Slovak chosen, and he was delighted to see his compatriot selected by the same team in the first round.Although he has an interesting offensive upside, Mesar is starting to make some fans doubt his ability to perform up to expectations since his selection.At his age, he should have put up much better offensive statistics in the OHL in 2023-24, especially considering that he plays an offensive role.

52 points in 45 games isn’t disastrous, but at 19-20, he should have been far more dominant.

Plus, we know he’s already blamed his teammates in the junior ranks following a disappointing season.

As for Mathias Brunet, he no longer believes in Filip Mesar.

That’s what he said on Friday in his daily column on Le Retour des Sportifs.

“If you want to aspire to play an offensive role in the NHL, you have to dominate in the junior ranks. If you ask me, do you still believe? No, but you still want to give the runner a chance, you never know.” – Mathias Brunet

Let’s just say that this could be his last chance to prove that he can be useful to his team.

The fact that he blamed his teammates already says a lot about the kind of teammate he is, and he wouldn’t fit in well in the Habs dressing room.

As Brunet mentions in his column, he says there was friction when he learned he was going to play in the OHL last season.In short, a fine combination that could well turn into a bad apple.

He seems to think he’s higher than he really is.

We’ll be able to see Mesar in action at rookie camp next week and see what he has in store for us.

Habs prospect Filip Mesar training with the Laval Rocket. He’ll be at the Habs rookie camp next week. pic.twitter.com/FHvrSNd1CZ – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 6, 2024

However, he seems to have put on muscle mass, which is great considering he’s not the fattest (172 pounds at 5 feet 10 inches).

I can’t wait to see what he’s got in store for next season.

