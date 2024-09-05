Senators: $40 tickets for 59% of home games

The Senators must find a way to connect with their fans.

Perhaps this could be done by moving to LeBreton Flats, a project that has been discussed for several years now… But the Sens will have to move fast if this is their main objective, because they have to convince the NCC (National Capital Commission) before September 20 if they want to move to this precise location.

September 20… that’s 15 days away:

The project to build a new arena on LeBreton Flats remains alive and well https://t.co/8no3sB4Y7F – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 5, 2024

It’s been tough for a long time in Ottawa on the ice, and if it continues over the next few years, fans are going to give up.

And yet, the club has had the elements to fight for a playoff spot for the past few seasons… But the problem seems to be even more hollow than that. Management has made some questionable choices in recent years (especially when Pierre Dorion was in charge), and there’s work to be done to repair those wounds.

That said, the Senators organization feels that the idea of lowering ticket prices could create a buzz in Ottawa.

I say that… because tickets will be available at $40 for 59% of this season’s home games.

Still, it’s impressive:

The #Sens are going to be offering ticket prices of $40 for 59% of the games this season. pic.twitter.com/SqHC8JeCdj – Claire Hanna (@clahanna) September 4, 2024

The Senators need help.

They need to sell tickets to ensure the franchise’s survival, and if the organization is at the point of selling $40 tickets for more than half the home games… It means things are going badly.

Has fan interest simply waned after the more difficult seasons on the ice?

Or is it the amphitheatre’s inadequate location that’s bothering them?

It’s hard to say, but I really feel it’s a mix of all these factors…

