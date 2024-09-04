Will Smith wants to remind people just how good Jacob Fowler is

Jacob Fowler is seen by many as the Habs’ goaltender of the future.

He’s got great potential, and seeing him dominate the NCAA last year… that’s why expectations are high.

That said, former teammate Will Smith was keen to remind everyone just how good the goalie is.Smith rubbed shoulders with Fowler at Boston College last season, and saw enough to say out loud that the goalie is somehow underrated.

At least, that’s the opinion he shares… Because in the Sharks forward’s eyes, Fowler is a game changer on the ice.

He told Jean-François Chaumont (NHL.com):

I don’t think people realize how good he is. He’ll be quite a goalie. – Will Smith

Will Smith and Cutter Gauthier really liked Jacob Fowler last season with the Boston College Eagles.https://t.co/LHSRs5pJwH – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) September 4, 2024

For his part, Cutter Gauthier refers to Fowler as “one of the best goalies” he’s ever played with.

Both guys’ comments are understandable because the Canadiens’ prospect posted some completely ridiculous numbers last season:

32-6-1 record

2.14 goals-against average

.926 efficiency rate

Jacob Fowler will play (at least) one more season at Boston College, and he’ll still have a chance to be good, as the team is likely to be dominant again next season.

However, it will be interesting to see what his decision will be at the end of the season… Because if he’s as excellent as he was in the 23-24 season, he could really be tempted by the idea of making the leap to the pros.

The potential is there, though. And if Fowler becomes the goalie we think he’s going to be… there won’t be any angry fans in town.

Overtime

– Interesting stat.

Highest u19 MHL pts/game in league history: 2.00 – Ivan Demidov (d season)

1.87 – Nikita Kucherov (d+1 season)

1.82 – Matvei Michkov (d-1 season)

1.75 – Artyom Manukyan (d+1 season) Ivan Demigod. pic.twitter.com/UMezpbDhGV – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) September 4, 2024

– Looks good on him!

Habs prospect Michael Hage in his new University of Michigan jersey. He’ll be starting his freshman year in the NCAA this fall. pic.twitter.com/Gz3FXLjjlM – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 4, 2024

– To be continued…

Caufield will become the ninth player in Habs history to wear #13 https://t.co/Qq6ofDQqwG – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 4, 2024

– Too bad.