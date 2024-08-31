Johnny Gaudreau’s widow shares two moving messages

– Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) August 31, 2024
Johnny Gaudreau’s widow shares two moving messagesAuteur: dmiller
I still can’t believe that Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, are no longer with us, all because of a nasty no-draw (and I’m being polite) who was driving while impaired.
The two messages that attracted the most attention, however, were obviously those from Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, Meredith Gaudreau, who shared two messages via photo posts on Instagram.
See this publication on Instagram
View this publication on Instagram
And here’s what the second message says.
“He was so caring and loving. He was the best partner to experience parenthood with. He never missed an appointment. He was the best at putting our baby to bed and he was the apple of Noa’s (their daughter’s) eye. I love seeing how much she looks like him. We’re going to make you proud. We love you so much, Dad.” – Meredith Gaudreau
Overtime
– Message from Wayne Gretzky.
– Incredible.
Johnny Gaudreau had the primary assist on the last goal of Jaromir Jagr’s NHL career in 2017.
It was a slick pass too. pic.twitter.com/eJVd2C1OTY
– Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) August 30, 2024
– A new format to keep an eye on.
Match difficulty
After the Champions League draw, @OptaAnalyst used its Performance Index to determine the difficulty of each team’s matches in the 2024-25 group stage
Bayern, Barça, Dortmund
PSG, Liverpool, Inter#UCL pic.twitter.com/pXxCFDD7wo
– KAN FC (@kanfootballclub) August 31, 2024
– Well done.
Yesterday, they swept the Reds in a doubleheader. https://t.co/IVPNdyGvtA
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 31, 2024
– Ouch.
Don’t sell the bear skin before you’ve killed it 101. https://t.co/h6E8yzmzSu
– Antoine Deshaies (@antoinedeshaies) August 31, 2024