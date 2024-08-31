Johnny Gaudreau’s widow shares two moving messages

There are no words strong enough to describe the horrible injustice surrounding the tragedy that occurred Thursday night and was made public yesterday.

I still can’t believe that Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, are no longer with us, all because of a nasty no-draw (and I’m being polite) who was driving while impaired.

Yesterday, the entire hockey world offered its support to the families of the deceased, and this continues today via several publications and messages on social networks.

The two messages that attracted the most attention, however, were obviously those from Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, Meredith Gaudreau, who shared two messages via photo posts on Instagram.

Here are the two publications with the very moving and touching messages.In just four hours, the two publications have already accumulated over 40,000 likes each and more than 2,000 comments in total.The publications feature several magnificent photos of Johnny Gaudreau with his family, including his wife and two children.Underneath both publications are two extremely moving messages, in which Meredith Gaudreau explains what an incredible dad and simply wonderful person Johnny was.In the message under the first publication, Meredith Gaudreau thanks Johnny for the best years of his life, then adds that she is the luckiest girl in the world to have been his wife.

And here’s what the second message says.

“He was so caring and loving. He was the best partner to experience parenthood with. He never missed an appointment. He was the best at putting our baby to bed and he was the apple of Noa’s (their daughter’s) eye. I love seeing how much she looks like him. We’re going to make you proud. We love you so much, Dad.” – Meredith Gaudreau

