Kings in Quebec City: over 10,000 tickets still available

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2024-2025 National Hockey League season, and tomorrow will already be September.

And September means the start of preparations for the upcoming campaign, as NHL training camps open their doors.

This will be followed by the start of the preparatory games, including the two controversial games to be held in Quebec City at the Centre Vidéotron.

The Los Angeles Kings, who will spend a weekend in Charlevoix in September , will play two of their preparatory games in Quebec City.

It’s a project that has been fiercely criticized, given the $5-7 million that François Legault and his minister Éric Girard have poured into it, but in the end, the fans will be there all the same.

Two-thirds of tickets sold for Kings in Quebec https://t.co/i0oBPVMwUC – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) August 31, 2024

In fact, at last count, around two-thirds of tickets have been sold for these two preparatory games, which will take place in early October.There are still over 10,000 tickets on sale, most of them for the Saturday, October 5 game between the Kings and the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The Kings’ match against the Bruins on Thursday, October 3 is attracting more fans, with around 14,000 of the 18,000 tickets sold.

Of the tickets still available for both games, the most expensive cost $170, while other well-placed tickets are still available at $140 for Saturday’s game against the Panthers.

In all, the Los Angeles Kings are expected to spend five days in the Quebec City area, training in front of a live audience and taking part in autograph sessions.

In short, we’re getting closer and closer to the event so controversial and criticized by the Québécois public, when in just over a month there will be NHL hockey in the Centre Vidéotron.

Unfortunately, it won’t be the Nordiques in action.

