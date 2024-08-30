Matthew Gaudreau: Cayden Primeau donates $1,000 to his wife

Today, in the world of hockey, all attention is focused on Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau for tragic reasons. The two brothers, who were in New Jersey for their sister’s wedding, lost their lives last night.

It’s a very sad day, really.

Since then, we’ve seen the hockey world unite to honor the two victims. Messages have been pouring in from all over to pay tribute to them, and the Canadiens players have done the same.

And beyond the messages, some players wanted to offer concrete help to the brothers’ loved ones. A socio-financing campaign has been launched to help Matthew’s family, while his partner Madeline is due to give birth in a few months.

And among those who have made donations is Cayden Primeau: the Habs goaltender has donated $1,000 to Matthew’s family.

Passing along this GoFundMe for Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline, and their unborn son, Tripp. All donations will be directly sent to the family for Matthew’s funeral expenses and for the eventual birth of Tripp. https://t.co/j6rEdtx7TO – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) August 30, 2024

Primeau wasn’t the only NHL player to donate money to help out: Matthew Tkachuk, who was close to Johnny, also gave $1,000. Zach Werenski, Ryan Hartman, Colin White and Buddy Robinson (who made two $1,000 donations) are among the players who have donated money at the time of writing.

Because Matthew Gaudreau’s wife will give birth to the couple’s first child in a few months’ time. An irresponsible decision by a hit-and-run driver means that Matthew won’t be able to attend the birth of his child, a boy named Tripp,

Matthew Gaudreau’s Wife Expecting Baby, Due In Four Months | Click to read more https://t.co/jMvg8aHp9u – TMZ (@TMZ) August 30, 2024

We’ve been saying it again and again all day, but drinking and driving has serious consequences. Here’s another concrete example that, in an ideal world, would never have been one.

Hats off to the NHL players for trying to help Matthew’s wife as best they can on a day that is nothing short of tragic.

