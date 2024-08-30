Johnny Gaudreau: tributes in front of arenas (including the Bell Centre)Auteur: ataylor
More importantly, it’s news that, ideally, should never have happened in the first place.
In an interview with @MartinLemay, Bob Hartley paid tribute to Johnny Gaudreau as an extraordinary person.
To listen to the entire segment: https://t.co/rKdehS0UgT pic.twitter.com/Rtdp9Agp3g
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 30, 2024
Even in Calgary, where things didn’t exactly end well, fans paid tribute to him. A ton of fans turned out to honor him at the Saddledome.
You can hear a pin drop outside the Saddledome right now. Hundreds of Calgarians gather in silence.
I wanted to share this photo. No matter what team you cheer for, this is a tragic day. pic.twitter.com/j9BuiWXNGL
– James (@JamesJohnsonYYC) August 30, 2024
And it’s worth noting that beyond Calgary (and Columbus), Gaudreau is also attracting tributes far from the two cities in which he played.
It’s beautiful, really.
Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau outside Montreal’s Bell Centre.
(: IG/_phil.ayotte) pic.twitter.com/KBzdgUUhiB
– TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) August 30, 2024
Obviously, there’s a lot of talk about the two men’s grieving families, and rightly so. It’s a real tragedy, and it’s great to see players (including Cayden Primeau) trying to help the Gaudreau family as best they can.
In Overtime
– Patrik Laine pays tribute to Johnny Gaudreau, with whom he played in Columbus.
Patrik Laine on his friend & CBJ teammate Johnny Gaudreau: “You will always be missed , love you brother” pic.twitter.com/FhKMFj6f9w
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 30, 2024
I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau. Johnny was a dedicated hockey player, Birds fan & cherished member of the Eagles faithful. I want to send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Gaudreau family & those impacted by this loss! #FlyJohnnyFly
– Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) August 30, 2024
– Ivan Demidov played on his coach’s line today. It was a friendly match, of course.
Ivan Demidov played a scrimmage game for SKA today & he was on the same line as his coach Roman Rotenberg.
Nice to see that Ivan’s in the good graces of his coach for the upcoming KHL season. pic.twitter.com/dCLKrGUkDT
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 30, 2024
– He is not currently under contract.
One-game suspension for Michael Thomashttps://t.co/xIuRExnPIL
– RDS (@RDSca) August 30, 2024