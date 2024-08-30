Johnny Gaudreau: tributes in front of arenas (including the Bell Centre)

The deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau sent shockwaves through the hockey world. To see two players in the prime of their lives suddenly pass away like this is news no one expected.

More importantly, it’s news that, ideally, should never have happened in the first place.

In an interview with @MartinLemay, Bob Hartley paid tribute to Johnny Gaudreau as an extraordinary person. To listen to the entire segment: https://t.co/rKdehS0UgT pic.twitter.com/Rtdp9Agp3g – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 30, 2024

Johnny Gaudreau was a household name in the NHL. The forward, who made his mark because of his talent, was also an excellent person. Bob Hartley emphasized this point during his appearance on BPM Sports earlier this evening.But beyond those who knew him in the NHL, Gaudreau was a player beloved by fans.He was talented, but he was also charismatic.

Even in Calgary, where things didn’t exactly end well, fans paid tribute to him. A ton of fans turned out to honor him at the Saddledome.

You can hear a pin drop outside the Saddledome right now. Hundreds of Calgarians gather in silence. I wanted to share this photo. No matter what team you cheer for, this is a tragic day. pic.twitter.com/j9BuiWXNGL – James (@JamesJohnsonYYC) August 30, 2024

And it’s worth noting that beyond Calgary (and Columbus), Gaudreau is also attracting tributes far from the two cities in which he played.

Even at the Bell Centre, for example, there was (at least) one fan who went to honour him.

It’s beautiful, really.

Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau outside Montreal’s Bell Centre. ( : IG/_phil.ayotte) pic.twitter.com/KBzdgUUhiB – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) August 30, 2024

Obviously, there’s a lot of talk about the two men’s grieving families, and rightly so. It’s a real tragedy, and it’s great to see players (including Cayden Primeau) trying to help the Gaudreau family as best they can.

In Overtime

But today, there arehockey fans across the NHL mourning the passing of the two Gaudreau brothers. And to see them honoured in front of various NHL arenas today shows that even though they left us too soon, they will not be forgotten.

– Patrik Laine pays tribute to Johnny Gaudreau, with whom he played in Columbus.

Patrik Laine on his friend & CBJ teammate Johnny Gaudreau: “You will always be missed , love you brother” pic.twitter.com/FhKMFj6f9w – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 30, 2024

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau. Johnny was a dedicated hockey player, Birds fan & cherished member of the Eagles faithful. I want to send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Gaudreau family & those impacted by this loss! #FlyJohnnyFly – Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) August 30, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) quarterback Jalen Hurts did the same, by the way.

– Ivan Demidov played on his coach’s line today. It was a friendly match, of course.

Ivan Demidov played a scrimmage game for SKA today & he was on the same line as his coach Roman Rotenberg. Nice to see that Ivan’s in the good graces of his coach for the upcoming KHL season. pic.twitter.com/dCLKrGUkDT – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 30, 2024

– He is not currently under contract.