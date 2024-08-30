Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan: the meeting that never took place

I’ve just come to my senses. Life is fragile, as we are often told.

It’s short and you have to bite into it as often as possible.

We’re often told that.

Smile… have fun… because you never know when it’s going to stop.

We’re often told.

Except that this morning, these sentences take on a whole new meaning.

Last night, when the Gaudreau brothers left the family home to cycle home around 8:30 p.m. – they wanted to be in shape for their sister’s wedding today – they had no idea that they would never reach their destination. And that they would leave many of their loved ones in mourning.

One driver, strongly suspected by police to have been under the influence of alcohol, apparently showed impatience as another car was overtaking the two Gaudreau brothers (while maintaining a safe distance from them).

Speed… alcohol… impatience… It can’t be said often enough that these things don’t mix well with holding a steering wheel on the road.

These two photos should come to mind every time you or someone near you considers getting behind the wheel after a few alcoholic drinks, or intends to be impatient or reckless on the road :

But it’s not just the Gaudreau family that’s in mourning today, although it’s clearly the parents, spouses and children who’ve been crying the most since last night.

Teammates, friends, fans, co-workers, neighbors… the list of mourners is enormous this morning.

Among the mourners is former Habs forward Sean Monahan.Monahan began his career in Calgary alongside Johnny Gaudreau. Monathan played his first NHL campaign in 2013-14 and Johnny Gaudreau the following year. They each played for the Flames until the summer of 2022.

Of course, Monahan said yes to the Blue Jackets’ offer because it was $27.5 million, but he also said yes because he had the chance to reunite with his good friend Johnny Gaudreau.

“Johnny is an amazing teammate, friend and person. I’m excited to spend the next five years with him.” – Sean Monahan to the media back in June

In the end, Monahan never had the chance to play a single game alongside his good friend Johnny in Ohio.

He was so excited at the prospect of joining his chum…

This was uploaded yesterday. YESTERDAY. This is so heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/PCv43xruMo – Habs enjoyer (@car3ypr1ce) August 30, 2024

The Blue Jackets had to get through the death of Mattis Kivlenieks in 2021, and now the organization must mourn the death of Johnny “Hockey” Gaudreau, who ironically wore the unlucky #13.

Cursed? Cursed organization? Fate? Bad luck? Call it what you will…

But in the end, we’re mourning two people this morning because an irresponsible man dared to get behind the wheel of his car while under the influence of alcohol… and what’s more, he was impatient behind the wheel of his car.

On the hockey front, the Blue Jackets and their fans will have lost Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine this summer. Dean Evason will have his work cut out for him next month, when he will have to unite all his players despite last night’s tragedy.

Life’s a b*tch.